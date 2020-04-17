Zach Donahoo sits in his unusually quiet shop on a Saturday morning.
These days, he’s alone in the strip mall storefront off a busy section of South Douglas Highway.
Donahoo hasn’t seen a customer in weeks and he only has one more order to fill.
He has a full stock of trophies, medals and local high school team apparel for sale, but the demand is about zero as much of the city, county and state are in shutdown mode in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At Northern Trophy and Silk Screening, Donahoo sells trophies, medals, jerseys, clothing and other items that revolve around the — until now — seemingly never-ending cycle of sports seasons.
But not this spring. With COVID-19 keeping athletes of all ages off playing fields and courts, it’s difficult to sell trophies when there is no Little League, school athletic and academic awards banquets or bowling leagues.
“We’re dealing with it,” Donahoo said about what’s become an unprecedented challenge for his industry. “I think we’ll get by, but it’s definitely going to be a struggle and it will affect us for awhile.”
The last scheduled job for Donahoo is filling a jersey order of about 800 for the local Little League organization, an order that was placed before the scope of the virus had been realized.
Now Donahoo said he’s in his shop working to fill his last order during what would normally be one of his busiest times. He normally would average five new orders a week during a normal spring season.
“The winter months are slow, and then right now is when I usually start to get slammed and then I stay busy until the end of October,” Donahoo said, citing usual events like runs, baseball and softball tournaments.
Donahoo, who played baseball at Williston State College after graduating from Campbell County High School in 2014, moved to North Dakota with his wife and became involved with her family’s business. There’s a sister shop in Mandan, North Dakota, run by his wife’s uncle.
The North Dakota store has been dealing with the same problem.
Any trophies or jerseys that Northern Trophy and Silk Screening sells now could roll over into next season and affect next year’s business too, Donahoo said. He sold trophies to a youth wrestling tournament in Wright that was canceled, so it will use those trophies for next year’s tournament.
Other businesses that sell trophies or awards in Gillette are Suzi’s Trophies and Awards and Gillette Printing and Engraving Co. Inc.
Suzi Ekberg, who runs her operation out of her home, said this has been the least busy she’s been since beginning the business in 1984.
Gillette Printing and Engraving hasn’t been fielding any trophy orders, but most of its business revolves around other products that haven’t been affected as much, said owner Lisa Wanke.
“The one thing that has been affected big time is yard signs that we do for sports for the player,” she said. “We haven’t done any.”
Donahoo said he’s considered selling shirts that have different designs that support health care workers and the fight against coronavirus to boost his business. He would give a portion of sales to local food banks, he said.
He’s still holding out hope that the COVID-19 regulations relax so he can get back to business as normal.
“It was going good until all this hit,” he said. “Once everyone gets to go back to work, I think everything will come back pretty quick and all the summer events will still happen, so that’ll help us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.