The first football practice of the season for Campbell County High School looked a little different this year.
Players, coaches, athletic trainers and team managers all donned face-coverings in the mid-morning August heat Monday.
Coach Andrew Rose said it's all part of the health protocols set by the state that must be followed for the season to play out.
"We're pretty much all on the same page," Rose said. "We're about as open and forthcoming with the kids as we can be. We're telling them this is what we have to do in order to play and have a successful season."
Xander Beeson said he's willing to do whatever it takes to be able to play out his senior season.
"Everyone is really listening to Rose about having to do everything we can to keep the season going," Beeson said. "At the end of the day, especially for us seniors, the last thing we want is a canceled season halfway through."
Kyler Hanson, also a senior for the Camels, said that he and his teammates will follow any guidelines set in place if it means getting to play under the Friday night lights.
"As a team, we just all know that it's something that we have to do," Hanson said.
Rose, who's entering his second season at the helm of the Camels football team, said the preseason practices are crucial in how prepared a team is going into the regular season.
"These practices are really important for flattening that learning curve and getting kids excited about football again," Rose said. "Getting familiar with how we run our (offense) and (defense) and getting together with each other and building that team camaraderie.
"These are the practices you find out who you can count on."
Beeson said it was the first time to see some of his other teammates in months because of both COVID-19 and summer vacation.
Some players, like senior quarterback Kaden Race, spent the summer playing other sports like American Legion baseball.
"I could tell just by the energy that lots of guys wanted to be out there," Beeson said. "I really couldn't ask for a better first day."
Beeson said the two-a-day practices in the preseason are just as important as practices during the playoffs.
"We have a couple guys who don't have much varsity experience, so they can really take this time to really learn what we're doing around here," Beeson said. "It's just a good opportunity to get everybody back into that football mode."
Beeson said practices during the preseason will set the tone for the Camels in the regular season.
Rose and his coaching staff use the early practices to align the depth chart and to ensure he has players at the right positions. His goal during two-a-days is to keep things exciting while also making sure his players are ready to go when that first game comes around.
"Our goal is to keep the motivation up and keep the intensity high," Rose said. "We want to keep everything feeling like it's new because we haven't been able to do it in so long."
The Camels will have three weeks of practice to prepare for its first game Sept. 28 when they host Rock Springs.
"These practices will set the tone for the whole season," Beeson said. "We need to set the tone that we're not going to be pushed around like we have been these past couple years."
