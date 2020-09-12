The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School cross-country teams both traveled to Sheridan for the Big Horn Invite Friday.
Both the TBHS boys and girls teams finished in second place while the CCHS girls team took fifth place and the boys team finished sixth.
The Thunder Basin girls were led by Rylee Brandon, who finished in fourth place overall with a time of 20:22.13. Abby Arnold also finished in the top-10 at eighth, followed by Madi Lubben (15th) and Violet Timmons (19th).
"Both the boys and girls were very tight from front to back," TBHS coach Terri Hinkel said. "Rylee Brandon really stepped up."
The Bolts boys team was led by Alex Draper who placed seventh with 17:11.98. Other top-20 finishers for the Bolts boys included Carter Matthews (11th), Zach Mansheim (15th) and David Gordon (18).
"Alex and Carter both had a phenomenal race," Hinkel said. "They went out fast and ended fast. They didn't quit."
Campbell County boy's No. 1 runner Sam Kjerstad finished second overall with a 16:46.61. Braik Hurm (10th) and Jon Garibay (16th) also finished in the top-20 for the boys.
"We had some strong points and a couple of good runs," CCHS coach Trisha Evenson said. "That's one of the best courses and we had good weather. I think Sam ran his all-time (personal record) and got second place."
The Camel girls were led by Reilly Wilson who placed 12th with 21:00.67. Averi Dewine also finished in the top-20 with a time of 21:30.15, which was good for 14th place.
Closing the gap between the No. 1 runner and the No. 5 runner has been a focal point for the Camels, Evenson said.
"Averi helped close that gap," Evenson said, "We still have some work to do on the boys side and we need a couple of girls to step up."
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County cross-country teams will travel back to Sheridan for the Michelle Ludwig Invite next Saturday.
