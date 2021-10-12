The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team announced Tuesday the signing of Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, to next year's roster.
The Mustangs will play in its second season in the Champions Indoor Football League starting in March. Lewis will play cornerback and safety for the Mustangs, first-year coach Michael Coleman said.
"He's a great kid," Coleman said. "We're excited to give him an opportunity to play football in Gillette."
Lewis was born in Miami, Florida, and played college football at the University of Miami and Coastal Carolina University.
"(Lewis is an) intellectual football player and prides himself on being a student of the game," the team said in Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. "(He's an) all-around ball player and a playmaker. ... He's always been a leader and a teacher and he's always around the ball. Welcome to the team."
Coleman was announced as the Mustang's new head coach on Oct. 8. His goal is to give Gillette a quality team both on and off the field when he moves to Gillette later this year.
"I can't really speak for last season, I can only speak for this season. It's going to be a new era and a new season," Coleman said. "I can tell you this. We're going to have a sonic offense and we're going to be fan-friendly and we're going to be community-friendly and community-engaged."
Coleman expects the Mustangs to be competitive in the CIF during the team's second season. Mustangs owner Keith Russ opened a second CIF team in Billings that will play its first game this season.
