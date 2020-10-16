The No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin High School football team made a strong case to move up to the No. 1 seed with a dominant 40-0 win against Natrona County Friday.
The Bolts went on the road and took control of the game on both sides of the ball right from the start. Thunder Basin's defense allowed just 103 rushing yards to the Mustangs while putting up 434 total yards of offense in the win.
Senior Jaxon Pikula led the Bolts on the ground again with 197 yards on 24 carries to go along with two rushing touchdowns. Hayden Lunberg added two touchdowns while his twin brother Hunter Lunberg had a rushing touchdown of his own.
Ty Myers led the team in receiving with six catches for 96 yards while Andre Felton had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Pikula started the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run on the opening drive that put the Bolts up 7-0 on Natrona County. On the following drive, Felton intercepted the Mustang quarterback to give the Bolts the ball right back.
Thunder Basin capitalized on the turnover with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Baker to Felton to give the Bolts a 14-0 lead.
After a Mustang punt, the Bolts led a 88-yard touchdown drive that included a trick play on a third-and-one that went for 51 yards. The drive was capped by a one-yard touchdown run from Hunter Lunberg to put the score at 21-0 going into halftime.
While Hunter ended the first half with a touchdown, his brother started the second half with another one-yard touchdown run. A bad snap on the extra point kept the game at 27-0.
All that was left for the Bolts was running the clock out, but not before added two more scores to ice the game. The Bolts recovered a Natrona County fumble and again capitalized on the mistake with a 70-yard Pikula touchdown run.
Before the game's final whistle, Thunder Basin's Ryan Jordan picked off the Mustang quarterback again which led Hayden Lunberg's second rushing touchdown of the night on a 13-yard scamper to bring the game to its final score of 40-0.
With No. 3-ranked Cheyenne Central losing Friday night, Thunder Basin has strong odds to earn the top seed in the playoffs having beat No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East already this season. The Bolts will have to go through Sheridan to make it happen, who they play on the road next week to end the regular season.
For now, the Bolts improved to a 7-1 record and extended their win streak to four games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.