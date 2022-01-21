The Campbell County High School boys basketball team dropped its first conference game of the season 65-52 to No. 3-ranked Sheridan on Friday at CCHS.
The Camels fell behind 16-9 after the first quarter and the Broncs maintained the seven-point lead going into the break up 28-21 at halftime. In the second half, Sheridan outscored Campbell County 37-31 to secure its 10th win of the season.
Senior Jason Fink led the Camels in scoring with 14 points, followed by freshman Rylan Robertson with 12, senior Jace Walter with 10 and freshman Mason Drube with nine.
The loss drops Campbell County to 3-8 on the year and 0-1 in conference play. The Camels will return to the court Saturday for another conference matchup with Kelly Walsh.
The Camels will play the Trojans at 2 p.m. in Casper.
