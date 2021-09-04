The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team finished in sixth place in the Gold Bracket of the Gillette Invite this weekend, going 3-0 on Friday and 1-2 on Saturday to improve to 7-5 on the season.
The Bolts opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Rapid City Central of South Dakota. Thunder Basin lost the first set 28-26 before winning the last two sets 25-20 and 15-13.
Thunder Basin also beat Cheyenne South in two sets 25-10 and 25-17 before ending day one of the tournament with a two-set win over Buffalo 25-17 and 25-23.
Pool play during the first day of the tournament seeded the bracket for the second day. After going undefeated, the Bolts were placed in the Gold Bracket alongside Campbell County, Natrona County, Laramie, Kelly Walsh, Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central and Cheyenne East.
Thunder Basin faced Kelly Walsh to open day two of the tournament. The Trojans went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings while the Bolts were ranked No. 4.
Thunder Basin dropped the first set 25-19 but rebounded with a 25-21 win in the second set to force a tiebreaker. But the Trojans pulled away in the third set with a 15-7 win to knock the Bolts into the consolation bracket.
The Bolts next faced Rapid City Central. Thunder Basin beat Central in two sets 25-13 and 25-15 to move on to the fifth-place game against Natrona County.
The Bolts and Mustangs had an intense final match of the tournament. Natrona County won the first set 25-22 but Thunder Basin answered back by winning the second set 25-23.
After making a huge comeback on the third set, the Bolts eventually fell to the Mustangs 17-15 to take sixth place in the tournament.
Thunder Basin will return to the court for its first conference game against crosstown Campbell County on Thursday. The Bolts and Camels will play at 7:30 p.m. at TBHS.
For more on the Gillette Invite, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
