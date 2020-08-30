Thunder Basin High School’s volleyball season started with a very long day.
The Bolts left for Cheyenne at 5 a.m., played three games in one day and then turned around, drove home and didn’t get back until around 1 a.m. With all the COVID-19 guidelines, overnight invitational won’t be on the schedule all season.
“Today was a really long day,” said TBHS coach Wenett Martin, who woke up at 3:30 a.m. to get to the school ahead of departure time. “You’re up 22 hours for sure. It’s a real tough schedule. As the day wears on, you see how much strength you have, because you’re just tired.”
On the court, the 2019 runner-up Bolts faced off against Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central and Rock Springs. Martin called being tired “a bad excuse” and thought her team played hard while winning two of the three matches.
Saturday started with a matchup against Cheyenne Central, with the invite being played in a three-set format. The Bolts rolled to a 25-17 win in the first set, before winning a wild second set 30-28.
Sophomore Joelie Spelts had a big outing at the net, coming up with eight kills and four blocks, while Brooke Conklin finished with six kills. Conklin also had four digs and a pair of aces, and Ellie Thomas and Kate Hladky had four digs as well.
Rock Springs took TBHS to three sets in the second match of the day, with Thunder Basin winning 25-18, 20-25 and 25-21. This time Conklin led the way with seven kills, while Gabby Drube, Hannah Durgin and Joelie Spelts all had five apiece. Thomas was all over the place defensively and led the team with 12 digs.
The long day ended against always-tough Cheyenne East, who took the match in two straight sets — 25-22 and 25-19. At that point, all the players were wearing down, but Martin didn’t want to use that as an excuse.”
“I don’t think we lost to East, because we were tired,” she said. “We just lost to East, they outplayed us. You have to give it to them.”
The Bolts start the season with a 2-1 record with three non-conference matches under their belt. Next week they’ll have another long Saturday, but it will be at home for the Gillette Invite at Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools.
