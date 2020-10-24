The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School volleyball teams both split their last conference matches of the season Friday and Saturday.
Both the Bolts and Camels faced off against Sheridan and Kelly Walsh to end the regular season. Thunder Basin hosted Kelly Walsh Friday night before traveling to play Sheridan on the road Saturday while Campbell County hosted the Broncs Friday and traveled to Casper to play the Trojans Saturday.
Thunder Basin
The Bolts (16-3) went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings. Thunder Basin hosted No. 5-ranked Kelly Walsh (12-5) Friday night, with the Trojans sweeping the Bolts 3-0.
The matchup was a clash between the only two ranked teams in the 4A Northeast conference. While the Bolts battled with the Trojans, Thunder Basin fell to Kelly Walsh 25-23, 25-20 and 24-21.
TBHS responded to the Friday night loss with a dominant win over Sheridan Saturday, sweeping the Broncs in three sets by a score of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18.
The weekend split brings the Bolts conference record to 5-1 going into the regional tournament next weekend. The Bolts will most likely enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed which would pair them against either Cheyenne South (3-12) or Cheyenne Central (2-10) in the first round.
The Bolts will look to punch a fourth-consecutive ticket to the state tournament in Casper Nov. 7.
Campbell County
The Campbell County High School volleyball team also split its pair of conference matches over the weekend.
The Camels (6-11) went into Friday with an 0-4 conference record on the season but was able to pick up their first conference win with a 3-0 sweep of Sheridan (2-11) at home.
The match was exciting and full of energy for a Camel team that head coach Marcy Befus said is better than their record indicates. Campbell County beat Sheridan 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.
The momentum carried over into the start of Saturday's match on the road against No. 5 Kelly Walsh. While the Camels dropped the first set to the Trojans 25-19, Campbell County won the second set 25-22 against last year's state champions.
Kelly Walsh seemed to make some adjustments after dropping the second set, turning around and beating the Camels 25-15 in the third set and 25-11 in the fourth set to win the match 3-1.
While seeding for the regional tournament has yet to be announced, the Camels will likely face either No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East (10-4) or No. 1 ranked-Laramie (16-0) in the regional tournament next weekend.
The location for the tournament hasn't been announced.
