After leading the No. 1-ranked Class 4A football team in Wyoming 20-17 at the half, Thunder Basin High School gave up 14 points early in the third quarter off back-to-back turnovers to relinquish the lead and momentum in a 38-26 loss at Cheyenne Central on Friday.
After falling behind 31-20 less than halfway through the third quarter, the Bolts pulled back to within six points at 31-26 on a 12-yard Jaxon Pikula run to cap a long Thunder Basin drive.
But after the Bolts pinned Central on its own 1-yard line on a great punt, the Central offense and quarterback Andrew Cummins took over the game.
Cummins led the Indians on a 99-yard drive that plowed through 15 minutes and 22 seconds of clock and put Central ahead 38-26 with 4:37 left to play.
Thunder Basin Quarterback Ryan Baker marched the Bolts back down the field to attempt a comeback, but the drive stalled out at the Central 5-yard line with 1:12 to play. All that was left was three kneel-downs by Cummins.
The win means Cheyenne Central will likely retain its No. 1 ranking and at 4-0 is the only undefeated team left in Class 4A. The Bolts, now 3-1, will have to wait and see if the loss will affect their No. 2 ranking in the WyoPrep football poll.
