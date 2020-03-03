The Gillette Wild varsity hockey team’s goal of taking three consecutive state championships fell short this past weekend.
Gillette was defeated by the Jackson Moose, the eventual champions, 4-3 in the semifinals at the 2020 18U A state tournament Saturday at Jackson’s Snow King Sports and Events Center.
The loss was an abrupt end to Gillette’s season.
“We outplayed Jackson,” Gillette coach George Stilson said. “Even though we were shorthanded half the game, we still outplayed them, outshot them, but just came up short.”
Jackson had a 2-0 lead in the first period before Gillette’s Tanner Richards scored with an assist from Turner Eiland to end the first trailing 2-1.
The Wild’s Stratton Kohr and Hudson Peterson each scored in the second to go into the final period ahead 3-2.
Jackson’s John Dwan scored with 6:01 left in the third period to tie the game, then the game-winner came from Noah Luense with 3:39 left.
“Third period, we started out really good in the first 10 minutes, had a ton of zone possession, but just couldn’t get anything to go,” Wild senior Montgomery Haddix said. “We did a lot right. I think we had probably two 5-minute lapses in the game, and that’s really what killed us.”
Gillette goalie Rex Mandarich saved 29-33 shots on net, and Jackson’s Ben Delaney saved 31-34.
The Wild took 10 penalties in the game.
Jackson defeated Pinedale 7-2 in the championship game Sunday.
The Wild beat the Moose in the finals of the 2019 and 2018 state tournaments.
Gillette senior defenseman Bode Rivenes and Kohr were selected to the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League 18U A all-state team.
In Gillette’s first game of the tournament against Cheyenne, the Wild won 5-0. Haddix, Colter Praus, Richards, Ryan Hipsag and Dagen Geis each scored in the first period.
The Wild finished the season with a 17-3-2 overall record.
“Hopefully these guys can carry it on,” said Haddix, who plans to play club hockey at Kennesaw State University in Georgia next year. “They should take home the next two or three state titles.”
Stilson said he plans to return next season to lead the team and shoot for another state championship. In Stilson’s last three years coaching, the Wild went 56-8-5 overall.
Stilson said he told the team to use the state tournament loss as a tool going forward.
“Our younger guys, I told them, ‘Just remember this feeling sitting in this locker room not being the state champion this season,’” Stilson said. “‘Use it for fuel for next year.’”
The Gillette Wild junior varsity team lost both of its 18U B tournament games Friday and Saturday in Rock Springs. Laramie beat Riverton 10-1 to take the 18U B state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.