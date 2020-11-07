Thunder Basin High School ended its season on a high note Saturday with a win in the third-place game at the Class 4A WHSAA State Volleyball Championships at the Casper Events Center.
The Bolts began the one-day marathon tournament with a 3-1 win over Natrona County.
The Mustangs beat the Bolts in an an intense first set 32-30 before the Bolts rebounded to win three straight sets to knock Natrona into the consolation bracket.
Thunder Basin advanced to the semifinals, where undefeated No. 1-ranked Laramie was waiting. The Plainsmen beat the Bolts in the regional tournament last week and did it again, winning in four sets.
TBHS dropped the first 25-21 to the Plainsmen, then responded with a 25-17 win in the second set.
The Bolts hung with the Plainsmen, but ultimately lost the next two sets 25-17 and 25-22 in the 3-1 loss to Laramie.
While Laramie ultimately won the Class 4A state title over Casper Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin went into the third-place game with Cheyenne East.
All four teams in the semifinals were from the powerful East Conference, a testament to the volleyball talent on the east side of the state, said TBHS head coach Wenett Martin.
Against Cheyenne East, the Bolts cruised to a quick 3-0 sweep of the Thunderbirds to clinch some hardware at the state tournament. While it wasn't the state title the Bolts were hoping for, Martin said walking away from state with a trophy is a big win for the program.
The Bolts finish the season 19-6.
"We ended on a win at least," senior Brooke Conklin said. "It was good to finish strong and we did that."
For more details and match recaps, see Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
