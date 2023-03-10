CCHS Girls Vs. TBHS
The Campbell County bench reacts as Millie Riss shoots for three over the hands of Thunder Basin’s Brianna Ketchum Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Campbell County High School.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School rebounded after a disappointing loss on Thursday with a 59-52 win over Star Valley High School.

The team came out fired up, looking to avenge the loss from Thursday to Cody High School.

