Overshadowed by the unexpected craziness that was the state basketball tournament cancellation, this season was notable for something else at Campbell County High School.
It was the first time since 1989 the Camel girls basketball team didn’t make the tournament.
In nearly 20 years coaching the Camels, Campbell County coach Mitch Holst had quite a run. He brought his players to the show every year before this season.
“Part of it was just a byproduct of lots of hard work and kids being in the gym, and I think our run, hopefully, maybe can just stop (for) a year,” Holst said. “That’s what we’re trying to teach and preach, that it’s just not handed (out), it’s not given.”
The Camel girls have long been a powerhouse team in Wyoming prep hoops. In their 30-year run, they won the state title 17 times and made it to the championship game in 22 of those years.
On top of that, they’ve had 12 players earn Gatorade Player of the Year, awarded to the best player in the state of Wyoming. Campbell County girls basketball might have more Gatorade Players of the Year than any other team in the country since the award began in the 1985-86 season.
The numbers are there, but how did it happen?
I called up some alumni and asked about the thoughts on the legacy of CCHS girls basketball.
Rylee Hladky, now a freshman playing volleyball at Metropolitan State University of Denver, was the Gatorade Player of the Year last season, leading the Camels to a third-place finish and 16-9 overall record.
“It’s the demand for high expectations, I would say,” Hladky said. “You’re held to a high expectation, so then you live up to it and you work for it. When someone expects your best, then you expect it from yourself.”
Hladky’s main sport was volleyball, however, and that is something that was rarely the case with CCHS basketball players from earlier years.
Sara Foss, a 1997 CCHS graduate and now the ninth grade Camels girls coach and assistant varsity coach, said that she and her teammates would finish the basketball season at state, then get right back to practicing for the next season.
When Foss was playing from 1994-97, the Camels won state each year.
“We really didn’t have the choice to do a different sport. It was either you stick with one sport or nothing,” Foss said. “I mean, we had three practices a day in the summer, with (traveling coach) Garland Marso. So, I mean, we were just always focused on basketball, and I think that’s what made us such a phenomenal team back then.”
The obvious reason for the Camels missing state is the addition of Thunder Basin High School.
About half of Gillette’s basketball players go to each school, instead of all in one like before 2017, and it made most Campbell County sports drop, though basketball was relatively unaffected. CCHS won the 2018 state tournament, and then TBHS won last year.
Some think TBHS is the worst thing to happen to Gillette high school sports. Foss said she thinks it’s the opposite.
“It just opened up more opportunities for the kids to come out (for sports),” Foss said. “Now, with the split of the two schools, there’s a lot more positions open for the opportunity for the kids that weren’t able to go out with one school.”
Sonja Geer, who was on the 1990-91 Campbell County girls basketball team that won the program’s first state tournament, said that when the Camels started playing in the offseason, the program reached the next level.
“We just started a lot of traveling then and going to camps and it just started getting bigger and bigger,” Geer said.
Her daughter, Jessie Geer, is a 2016 CCHS grad and was supposed to play in the NCAA Division II women’s tournament with the University of Sioux Falls this weekend before the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
She said that breaking the streak isn’t the end of the world and that Holst and his Camels are far from done.
“I feel really sad because I know Holst is such a great coach. I can honestly say he’s the best coach I’ve ever had in my life,” Jessie Geer said. “Never doubt Gillette basketball. I mean, they’ll be back and ready next year, for sure.”
Jordan Kelley, a 2011 grad and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, is an assistant coach for the women’s basketball program at the University of Idaho.
She’s not concerned about the Camels not making the tournament this year.
“Holst does a great job with the program, and he’s obviously a legendary coach in the state. He holds his program to a high standard and gets those girls working in the offseason,” Kelley said. “Whether or not they made it this year, I’m confident he’ll turn it back around.”
Most of the Campbell County girls basketball team returns next season. Two seniors suffered injuries during the season and sat out for a large part of it.
Juniors Shaelea Milliron and Liv Castellanos were the leading scorers in the 2019-20 campaign. They also have the tallest player in 6-foot-1 Maddie Jacobson returning as a junior next year and 3-point specialist Madison Robertson coming back as a sophomore.
At the beginning of the season, Holst said the team looked different and he was going to need to try some new things with an inexperienced group. He had the pieces, but maybe just not enough time to put them together when March swung around.
For Holst, the priority is getting the players in the gym in the offseason.
He said that he needs more ball handlers, better shooters and a quicker team going into next season so the Camels can start a new state tournament streak.
“It needs to fuel you. If it doesn’t fuel you and doesn’t get you to get in the gym more, then I don’t know what will,” Holst said about missing the tournament and going forward. “There’s a path to success, it’s just will we put in the work to get there?”
