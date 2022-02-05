Miller, Skillings follow recruiting pipeline to Dickinson

At the start of next season, five players from Gillette will be on the Dickinson State University football team.
After Campbell County High School’s Taylor Foss and Logan Dymond signed to play for the North Dakota school last week, two more high school seniors committed to the Blue Hawks. Thunder Basin offensive lineman Dylan Skillings and Campbell County running back Will Miller will join the DSU program.
Tight end Xander Beeson, who graduated from CCHS last year, is already representing Gillette on the Blue Hawks’ roster.
Miller reunites with teammates
Miller’s commitment to DSU wasn’t a hard decision to make. When it came time to sign, all the arrows pointed in the direction of Dickinson, Miller said.
Joining Dymond, Foss and Beeson in North Dakota just made sense for the two-way star. Miller was an all-state linebacker for the Camels both his junior and senior seasons and was an all-conference running back on offense.
Defensively, Miller accumulated 147 defensive points with a team-high 90 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks, one fumble recovery and one safety. He also led the Camels heavy rushing attack with 723 yards and nine touchdowns and added 11 catches for 198 yards out of the backfield.
While Miller excelled on the defensive side of the ball, he committed to DSU as a running back and will now channel his energy into carrying the ball downfield. Having the opportunity to play both ways for the Camels led him to the freedom of being recruited at multiple positions.
“I’m extremely thankful for the chance to keep playing a sport I’ve been playing since the third grade,” Miller said. “It’s a huge blessing to keep playing this game after high school.”
One of the most attractive aspects of Dickinson State’s football program was the winning culture the team has established in recent years. The Blue Hawks won their seventh consecutive conference championship this fall in the North Star Athletic Conference and finished the season 8-0 in the NAIA.
The last four years at Campbell County were filled with plenty of adversity for Miller and his teammates. The Camels won just three games the first three years Miller was in high school.
But this year’s senior class, Miller included, helped steer the team into the school’s best season since 2016. The Camels finished 4-6 and played in its first playoff game in five years.
Miller’s favorite part of his career at Campbell County was going through the pain and struggle of losing and using it to become a better football player and a better person, he said.
“It was just about the will of nobody wanting to give up,” Miller said. “We just all kept our heads down and helped flipped this program around.”
Miller is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces at practice in the fall.
“We balled out together with the Camels and now we’re going to be able to do it together again at the next level,” Miller said.
Miller plans to study sports management with a focus on coaching. His ultimate goal is to coach football himself one day.
Skillings commits as offensive lineman
Skillings was the starting left guard for the Bolts’ 6-4 team this season. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound lineman will continue to play the tackle position in North Dakota.
Like Miller, Skillings was immediately drawn to the winning culture and to the quality coaching staff during his visit to DSU. His ultimate goal is to continue winning football games at the college level.
“Winning has always been important to me,” Skillings said. “It’s kind of just a part of your manhood. It’s about improving as you go and continuing to get better.”
Skillings credits coaches Jeff Hamilton and Jamie Wilson for helping him grow as an offensive lineman at Thunder Basin. He also respects the culture head coach Trent Pikula has been able to build in the Bolts’ first five seasons playing in Class 4A.
His favorite memory as a Bolt was a 39-34 comeback win over Cheyenne East in the team’s season-opener in August. Both teams went into the matchup tied at No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings.
The Bolts allowed four straight touchdowns to go down 28-0 in the first half. But in the second half, the Bolts scored 39 consecutive points to come away with the win.
“We went into the season and there was a lot of doubt about our team,” Skillings said. “We came out and won that game and that was huge for us for momentum.”
Skillings plans to study education in the classroom and hopes to one day become a history teacher. He also wants to coach football after his playing career is over.
“I’m really excited,” Skillings said. “I think it’s going to be a really good time up there.”
For now, Skillings’ focus now shifts to ending his wrestling career strong at Thunder Basin. Skillings wrestles in the heavyweight division and hopes to end his season on the podium at state later this month.
