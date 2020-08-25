A promising offseason allowed coach Terri Hinkel to push the Thunder Basin High School cross-country team harder than ever during its first week of practice.
She usually doesn’t feel comfortable running speed workouts until about the third week of the season, but this year she started putting her runners through them on the third day of practice.
It was “absolutely” the most promising offseason Hinkel said she has had going into her fourth year at TBHS.
“I would have anywhere from 12-16 kids at my open runs this summer, so a lot of my top runners came to practice in shape,” she said.
On the boys side, senior Zach Mansheim established himself as the No. 1 runner at last week’s time trials for the second straight year at 12 minutes, 17 seconds. Hinkel said she was impressed with Mansheim’s work ethic this summer and also that of junior Alex Draper.
“I’ve been running and lifting a lot,” Draper said. “I just didn’t want to come back slower than I was last year. I just want to keep getting better and better, so hopefully I can be No. 1 next year or even this year.”
Draper finished in 74th place at state last year, more than 30 seconds behind Mansheim at 61. At the time trials, a 2-mile race that determines the top seven for varsity, Draper was just 15 seconds behind Mansheim.
“Alex Draper really has moved up with Zach, and Zach worked so hard this summer. I’m really excited to watch them race,” Hinkel said. “And our other boys are coming in way closer than they have in the past.”
That’s one of the most important aspects of cross-country. It doesn’t necessarily matter how high Thunder Basin’s top runners finish. The team won’t have any success in the standings if the next three don’t pull their weight and score points.
This year Hinkel thinks the Bolts will be running in a tight group. Now, she just has to worry about getting them all faster before state, which is scheduled for Oct. 24.
“We have a good seven boys running tight, and girl-wise I have five, six girls running tight as well,” Hinkel said. “I’m excited that we’ve kind of closed the gap. I’m just hoping I can get them in shape and move all five up.”
For the girls, the exciting news is that Hinkel will likely have the same varsity team next year. Last season, the Bolts were led by 2020 graduate Megan Hanson, who had a load of young talent running behind her.
This year, those young runners are sophomores and juniors. Hinkel’s hope is to push the group and try to make some noise at state, while still building for a strong team next year.
“It is exciting and I like how they’re running together,” Hinkel said. “They’re learning it hurts, but it’ll go away. Anything that’s worthwhile will hurt a little bit.”
The girls were led by sophomore Brooke Dunham at the time trials with a time of 14:46, while junior Rylee Brandon was just 8 seconds behind her. None of the Bolts’ top seven runners are seniors.
As a sophomore, Dunham said she doesn’t see herself as a vocal leader. She looks to the upperclassmen for that, adding that junior Madi Lubben has done a good job of stepping into a leadership role.
The TBHS girls team took eighth place at state last year, while the boys finished 13th. Both TBHS squads aim to turn a promising offseason into improved results this season.
