Wrestling
6 Bolts, 1 Camel named all-state in Class 4A
Seven wrestlers from Gillette earned all-state honors this season, including six from Thunder Basin High School and one from Campbell County.
Wrestlers who finish first or second in their weight classes earn all-state, according to WyoPrep.com.
For Thunder Basin, freshman Antonio Avila (113 pounds), senior Jeric Igo (126) and sophomore Lane Catlin (220) won state championships and helped push Thunder Basin to a third-place finish.
Freshman Jais Rose (132 pounds), senior Dylan Catlin (138) and junior Cael Porter (152) all placed second.
Campbell County’s lone all-state selection was sophomore Darron Provost, who was second at 113 pounds. The Camels placed ninth of 12 teams at the state tournament in Casper.
Overall, 33 local wrestlers participated in the state tournament. The Bolts qualified 19 wrestlers and 11 placed in the top-6 while Campbell County qualified 14 and had six of them place in the top-6.
Hockey
Grizzlies will host fundraiser for nationals
The Gillette Grizzlies high school/18u hockey team will host a fundraiser to raise money for its trip to compete in the USA Hockey National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska.
By winning the high school state championship in Casper last weekend, the Grizzlies qualified for the national tournament.
The event, “A Night at the Mouse Races,” will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course. Gambling proceeds will go directly to the hockey program.
Staff at the Sulzer Service Center built a mouse track with 10 tubes and people can bet on mice in each race. The mice also will be auctioned off before the races and the owner of the winning mouse will take a portion of the winnings, said coach George Stilson.
“It’s an absolutely great time and an excellent fundraiser,” Stilson said.
Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
The national tournament is April 15-19.
Lacrosse
Tournament to be held in Gillette next weekend
A lacrosse tournament for kids ages 12-17 will be held at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House next Saturday.
Teams from Gillette, Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Sheridan and South Dakota will play games from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The tournament is a way to give kids an opportunity to compete in full-speed lacrosse games, said organizer Michael Pierini.
For more information, visit the Gillette Indoor Lacrosse League’s Facebook page.
