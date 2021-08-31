Former Campbell County High School quarterback Austin Fort was cut from the Denver Broncos organization on Monday. He converted from quarterback to tight end in college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
The 2014 CCHS graduate signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free-agent in 2019. In Denver’s fourth preseason game during his rookie year, Fort tore his ACL after snagging a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
Almost exactly a year later, Fort suffered a setback with his recovering ACL. The Broncos placed him on injured reserve to the start the season, a place he would remain for the entire 2020 NFL season.
Fort caught a touchdown pass from Denver quarterback Drew Lock during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Fort is on a list of top candidates to be signed to Denver's practice squad, according to milehighreport.com.
Fort led Campbell County to a state championship in 2013. In his final two seasons at UW, Fort caught 17 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.