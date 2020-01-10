The area surrounding Gillette doesn’t have much to offer in terms of natural beauty or opportunities for outdoor winter recreation. But, a vast natural winter playground lies just an hour away going either direction on Interstate I90.
To the east is the Black Hills National Forest with all of its historical wonder and natural beauty, and to the west rises the Bighorn National Forest, that forgotten and inexplicable, solitary mountain range perfect for Gillette residents to escape to for a reboot away from civilization.
Both regions provide winter recreation activities such as skiing (cross country and downhill), snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and ice fishing, among many other winter activities.
Skiing/snowboarding:
The Bighorn National Forest has two ski lodges operating under special use permits from the Forest Service within its 189,000 acres. They are Meadowlark Ski Lodge near Ten Sleep on the southwest side of the mountains, and Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area near Shell in the west-central part.
Both places have been operating for about three weeks now, and snowfall has been above average at each location.
“The snow has been amazing. The past two weeks, even opening week, it’s just been great snow,” said Morgan Merchen, a lift operator at Meadowlark Ski Lodge. “It’s amazing up here.”
The ski areas, which each rise to about 9,500 feet at the top, offer ski and snowboard equipment rentals.
The Antelope Butte Mountain Ski Lodge is in its second season back in operation after a long hiatus. The non-profit that is running the operation has opened all three lifts and almost all 23 of the runs, and they are working on finishing the construction of a new main lodge. It is expected to be finished by this ski season, and “hopefully” this month, Antelope Butte’s development coordinator Kristin Burnett said.
Burnett said that there were 19 season passes sold last season, and this year they have sold over 300. She said they’ve hired more employees including another groomer for the runs.
An all-day lift ticket costs $40 for adults, $32 for ages 13-17, college students, military members and those ages 65+, $20 for ages 6-12, and it is free for children younger than six. Antelope Butte runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and it is expected to stay open until April, according to their website. More information can be found at www.antelopebuttefoundation.org.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge has two lifts and 14 runs, and it has lodging, a restaurant and bar. It costs adults $48 for a full-day lift ticket, $40 for ages 13-17, and $30 for ages 6-12. It is open from Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information, including season pass prices and room rates can be found at www.lodgesofthebighorns.com.
For cross country skiers (or snowshoers), the Bighorns offer six trail/area systems dispersed in different regions of the national forest.
They are Pole Creek Nordic Ski Trail, Pole Creek X-Country Site and Willow Park Nordic Ski Trail near Buffalo, Antelope Butte Nordic Ski Trail near Greybull, and Cutler Hill Nordic Ski Trail and Sibley Lake Nordic Ski Trail on the Sheridan side of the national forest.
There are two structures on the cross country paths that can provide shelter for adventurers on the trail: the Sibley Ski Warming Hut and the Pole Creek Cabin.
The Sibley Ski Warming Hut is a small, three-walled structure in the northern part of the Bighorns near Dayton that has a stove for those travelling on the trails near it.
The Pole Creek Cabin was created by a group of boy scouts in the 1950s and was refurbished in the 1990s to be used as a shelter for snowmobilers, skiers and snowshoers.
The Pole Creek Cabin sleeps four people and can be rented for $35 per night. It is located off of Forest System Road (FSR) 473 and Hwy 16, and it can be reserved by calling the forest service office at 307-684-7806 or scheduling online.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/bighorn.
Terry Peak, a ski area in South Dakota’s Black Hills near Deadwood, has all four lifts open and all of its runs ready as well. It costs $59 for an adult (ages 13-69) all-day lift ticket. It is South Dakota’s largest ski area with over 25 trails and 600 acres of skiable terrain, according to their website (terrypeak.com).
Snowmobiling:
Up on top of the Bighorn Mountains at Bear Lodge Resort near Burgess Junction, the co-owner Rick Young has a snow report for all of the avid snowmobilers who come to the region, and his resort, to tear up the trails.
According to the latest post on “Rick’s Snow Report,” posted Monday, the area received 6-12 inches of snow in the past two weeks.
In the snow report, it says that there is 30-40 inches in 40% of the riding area, 20-30 inches in 50% of the riding area and 16-20 inches in 10% of the riding area. The trail conditions are excellent, however, according to the report. All trails are marked and “95%” are groomed.
It snowed on Thursday night as well at the lodge.
The Bear Lodge Resort offers snowmobile rentals and guided tours of the trails, and there is a bar and restaurant. Motel rooms are listed at $105 per night, and a full day (eight hours) snowmobile rental for a single-person sled starts at $239. More information can be found at the Bear Lodge Resort Website (bearlodgeresort.com).
There are many other places that offer prime snowmobiling in the region. There are 35 total trails and areas located in the three regions: Buffalo, Sheridan and Greybull, accounting for 387 miles of snowmobile trails, according to the Forest Service’s website. Their locations can be found at the website www.fs.usda.gov/activity/bighorn/recreation/wintersports.
All snowmobiles need a resident or nonresident user fee decal on them to be legal, and the snowmobile season runs from Dec. 1 through April 15, according to the Forest Service site.
Fishing:
In the region’s lower lying lakes such as Lake DeSmet and the Keyhole Reservoir, there have been reports of thin ice because of warmer-than-usual conditions to start the winter.
Jim Williams, who works at the Sports Lure in Buffalo, said that Lake DeSmet has been sketchy for ice fishermen because it hasn’t been cold enough to make the ice thick throughout the lake.
He said there is no snowpack surrounding the ice, so the lake heats up around the edges.
“Walking around out there on maybe 2 inches of ice is not a good idea when you can still see open water in a lot of sections,” Williams said.
He noted that, “there are guys fishing in some of the bays on DeSmet.”
Williams said he has heard of ice fishermen getting stuck out on ice sheets that were pushed out into the middle of the lake by the wind in previous years when cold weather didn’t freeze a safe, large layer of ice early in the season.
“We’re supposed to get some really cold weather here, which is going to benefit the ice fishermen, because right now it’s kind of iffy, off-and-on because we haven’t had really cold staying,” Williams said.
At Keyhole Reservoir, the report is that ice is still thin at about 5-8 inches, but people have gone out and had luck catching crappies.
The higher mountain lakes, such as Meadowlark Lake (at 8,199 feet) on the western side of the Bighorn mountains, the ice is thicker and there have been reports of ice fishermen trying their luck and snowmobiles traveling across without issue.
In terms of river fishing, the report is that it is difficult to fly fish because the majority of some rivers on the eastern slopes of the Bighorns are mostly frozen, such as Clear Creek in Buffalo.
“The trouble is you’ve got so much ice on the banks now, on the edges of the creeks, that it’s going to be interesting trying to fish it,” Williams said.
However, the lower portion of the Tongue River near Dayton and Ranchester, was wide open as early as Sunday, and the fishing has been good. Use all types of nymphs to find fish deeper in the holes during the winter months. With a spinning rod, use a very small spoon like a kastmaster.
