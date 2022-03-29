This year’s Campbell County High School outdoor track and field team has its highest numbers since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
The Camels have 48 boys and roughly 40 girls on this year’s roster, coach Micah Christensen said. Both the boys and girls teams hope to put the pieces together to compete for a team title at the state meet in May.
Boys team still growing
Nearly half of the Camel boys team is made up of freshmen. The 48 boys on this year’s team is the most since 2017 and shows plenty of promise for the rebuilding program.
Christensen is in his fifth year coaching the Campbell County boys team. This year’s numbers are practically double the number of athletes he saw participate in outdoor track when the schools first split.
“It’s a huge benefit when you get numbers like this,” Christensen said. “The key is just getting these kids out. With this freshman class as big as it is, you can hopefully keep them coming out here for four years. Just getting the kids out there and developing them is going to be huge for us.”
The Camels return one state champion from a year ago. Senior Remar Pitter won the long jump title last year with a distance of 23 feet, 0.25 inches. The Campbell County boys finished fifth as a team at last year’s state meet.
Another key returner for the boys will be sprinter Branden Werkele. The Camel senior finished second in last year’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.23 and third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.41.
Werkele and junior Ian Carter also helped out in relays for the Camels and will look to do the same this year. The pair were a part of the team’s 4x100-meter relay team that finished third with a time of 43.38 and the 4x400-meter team that finished third with a time of 3 minutes, 3 minutes, 33.62 seconds last year.
Campbell County’s Braik Hurm will also look to gain some team points in the distance events after finishing fifth in the 1600-meter run during this year’s indoor state track meet.
“We obviously want to improve on what we did last year,” Christensen said. “We did lose some key seniors, but I think if we stay healthy, we have a pretty good base with our upperclassmen. We want to just continue to build on what we’ve done the last couple years.”
Having such high participation numbers has helped Christensen and the rest of his staff keep the energy up in practice. The key now will be to ensure his team is ready to go both mentally and physically as the season begins to wind down.
The goal for any track team is to qualify as many athletes as possible for the state meet at the end of the year. More athletes mean more opportunities to score points as a team.
Athletes can qualify for state two different ways during the outdoor track season. Top 8 finishers in each event at the regional meet qualify for state as well as individuals or relay teams who hit a standard qualifying time at any point throughout the regular season.
Qualifying times are decided by the Wyoming High School Activities Association and are based on times from last year’s season. The qualifying time does not change throughout the season.
Camel girls return last year’s foundation
The Camel girls had just nine girls qualified for last year’s state meet. Despite the low number, Campbell County nearly came out on top as a team and finished second with a score of 82, narrowly losing to Cheyenne Central by 3.5 points.
This year’s team returns all but two of last year’s nine qualifiers, coach Shelly Stremcha said. Lauryn Love and Taylor Burch were the only state-qualifiers to graduate last spring.
Sydalee Brown is the only individual state champion to return this season. Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.71 last year.
Campbell County’s team of Burch, Nyomi Moore, Charlotte Marasco and Aja Roberts won the state title in the 4x100-meter relay last year with a time of 50.12. Burch is the only girl from the relay team to not return this year.
Brown and Moore both finished second in one individual event. Brown finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.46 and Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet.
Moore also finished third in the 100-meter dash (13.02) and 200-meter dash (27.54). Roberts finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.38.
“We definitely have a good opportunity this season,” Stremcha said. “To be in the hunt with just nine kids (last year) is exciting and now we have most of those girls coming back.”
Like the boys team, the Camel girls have their highest participation numbers in the last five years. Stremcha has more than 40 girls on this year’s roster. She’s never had more than 28 girls since Thunder Basin opened.
The goal now is to focus on getting the younger girls in the program up to speed with the competition at the Class 4A level. Stremcha would like her team to bring home a trophy again this year.
“Of course we want to have a shot at winning a title,” Stremcha said. “Realistically we’ll just have to see how the season plays out. I’m excited to get the season underway and to see what the kids can do this year.”
Campbell County will return to the track this weekend. The Camels will compete in the Jerry Campbell Memorial on Saturday in Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.