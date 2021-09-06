Campbell County High School senior Brant Morrison won the Buffalo Invite at the Buffalo Golf Club this weekend with a two-day score of 155.
Morrison shot an 81 on Thursday before storming into first place with a score of 74 on day two to win the tournament by one stroke over Sheridan's Brock Owings.
Campbell County's Jackson Evans also finished inside the top 5 in fifth place with a score of 160. Thunder Basin's Leigton Holden finished seventh at 166 and Thunder Basin's Ethan Shelledy and Campbell County's Peyton Wasson tied for ninth place with a score of 169.
Dawson Reed was the fifth boys golfer for the Camels and shot a 180. The Campbell County boys team finished second overall in the tournament.
The Thunder Basin girls team took second place in the tournament while the girls team finished third. Behind Holden and Shelledy for the Bolts boys was Deegan Williams with a score of 171, Bodie Williams at 180 and Jayce Delancey at 189.
For the Thunder Basin girls, Darby Barstad led the way with a score of 173, followed by Hailey Westbrook at 198, Alyssa Harcharik at 200, Kendall Gemar at 215 and Emily Fox at 225.
Campbell County had no female golfers at the Buffalo Invite.
Both the Thunder Basin and Campbell County have just two tournaments left in the fall season. The Camels and Bolts will travel to Cheyenne for the state qualifier tournament Thursday and Friday.
The state tournament will be Sept. 17-18 in Jackson.
