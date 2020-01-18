The Campbell County High School boys basketball team held a 2-point lead over Rapid City Central going into the fourth quarter.
The Cobblers went on an 11-point scoring streak to start the final quarter, and used that to defeat the Camels (5-5) by a score of 63-50 on Saturday at Campbell County High School.
“They were fast and athletic, and they really extended it,” Camel junior Jefferson Neary said. “We had a hard time penetrating, and we just settled for some tougher shots, and we didn’t hit the open ones.”
After the 11-point Cobbler streak, the Camels Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary hit back-to-back 3-point shots in the final 2 minutes to have the Camels trailing 55-50 with 1:22 to play.
Hladky missed two more three-point shots after a timeout, while the Cobblers added four more points to the lead. Then, when Hladky was running up the court with the ball, he rolled his right foot, and had to be helped off to the trainers room with 41 seconds left. The Camels lost their leading scorer for the game.
Hladky said he re-injured a slight ankle injury he suffered during a practice, and he said that he would be OK to play on Saturday.
“I shot bad. I know Jeff can shoot better. We can all shoot better really,” Hladky said. “We were being too passive against the zone. When you attack the gaps against the zone, it opens up. And we just weren’t doing that.”
Neary missed another three and senior Cobbler Erik Keohane scored a layup with 10 seconds left to seal the score at 63-50, in favor of Rapid City Central.
“The second half was totally flipped, where we’re letting them penetrate it and get in the paint,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said. “When we did play pretty good D, we didn’t finish it by going and getting the rebound, which has kind of been our MO this year.”
Campbell County led by as much as 12 points in the game, and held a half time lead of 29-20.
Hladky led the Camels with 17 points, and Neary added 10.
The Cobblers had four players score double digits in Keohane (10), senior Robbie Webber (10), junior Micah Swallow (19) and junior Julian Swallow (22).
Rapid City Central outscored CCHS 26-11 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to figure some stuff out because we’re not where we want to be right now,” Neary said.
They have a chance to figure it out at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday when the Camels travel for a road game at Rapid City Stevens.
