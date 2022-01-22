Camel senior Logan Dymond commits to Dickinson State

Logan Dymond’s football career nearly ended after his freshman year.
Dymond, a senior at Campbell County High School, traded in his football cleats for sneakers when he joined the Camels’ tennis team for his sophomore and junior seasons.
He and now-senior Jason Fink played at No. 2 doubles for the Camels during their junior year.
This fall, Dymond had a bit of last-second inspiration. He knew that if he didn’t play football during his senior year, he would regret it for the rest of his life.
At a wedding during the summer, the Camel senior was persuaded by former CCHS standout Kirby Drube to join the football team. Drube’s son, Mason Drube, was an incoming freshman quarterback and needed all the help he could get, Drube told Dymond.
“He wanted to keep Mason safe back there and he said that I have the perfect build to play football,” Dymond said. “He really just talked me into playing that day.”
Drube died just two months later from COVID-19 complications. He was 45 years old.
Dymond’s decision to join the football team came just one day before the first official day of practice.
His transition from tennis to football paid off. It ended up earning Dymond a college roster spot. Dymond put the finishing touches on his senior season this week by committing to play football at Dickinson State University in North Dakota.
The Camel senior credits Drube for being so convincing at the wedding. He remains thankful for Drube’s persistence in persuading him to play football again.
“It was definitely the best decision of my life,” Dymond said.
In his senior year, Dymond earned all-state honors on the Camels’ defensive line. He was also named all-conference for both offense and defense. Dymond played both ways for Campbell County and made a big impact at the tight end position.
Dymond and his teammates reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Campbell County ended the season 4-6 after a 31-12 loss to Cheyenne East in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
At 6 foot 2 inches tall and 205 pounds, Dymond was second on the Camels with 112 defensive points on the season. He finished with 49 tackles (13 for a loss), three sacks, six pass breakups and one fumble recover. He had a season-high 8.5 tackles against rival Sheridan during the regular season.
Offensively, Dymond caught 10 passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns while also contributing as a forceful blocker on the edge for the Camels’ powerful run game.
New position, no problem
Dymond chose Dickinson State because of the relationship he was able to develop with head coach Pete Stanton through the recruiting process. While he was scouted on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, Dymond ultimately chose defense.
Dymond will transition to playing outside linebacker for the Blue Hawks. It won’t be the first time Dymond has learned a new position on the football field.
Dymond had never played defensive line before his final season with the Camels. He’s now welcoming the challenge of the transition to linebacker next season where he will be able to use both his size and speed.
“I’ll be playing linebacker but I’ll also walk up on the line a lot,” Dymond said. “I’m way pumped about it because I think that position is going to be great for me and I’m excited to get after it for sure.”
The coaching staff wasn’t the only attractive aspect of Dickinson State for Dymond. He also was drawn to the winning culture the college has created over the last decade.
The Blue Hawks won its seventh consecutive conference championship this fall in the North Star Athletic Conference. The NAIA school finished the season with an 8-0 record.
“They’re a good team, obviously,” Dymond said. “I just figured this was the best fit for me to go as a player and also to be able to attend school and to be a good student as well.”
Dymond is still deciding between studying criminal justice and nursing.
Now with his college commitment behind him, Dymond is looking forward to putting all of his focus into finishing his senior season strong on the basketball court.
“Obviously, we want to win those games in March but I just want to make the most of my senior season,” Dymond said. “I’ve played basketball my whole life and basketball was my first love. ... I really just want to enjoy it as much as possible and try to win state.”
Dymond is thankful for any opportunity he was offered to continue playing football at the college level. But still being recruited after not playing his sophomore and junior season makes the satisfaction of landing a roster spot even more gratifying.
“I’m super honored and blessed to be able to play at the next level,” Dymond said. “The competition is going to be way better in college obviously, so I’m excited for that and I’m just excited to kind of just start my life.”
Dymond will join former Camel Xander Beeson on the Blue Hawks. Beeson, who graduated last year, also played tight end for CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.