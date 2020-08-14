The Campbell County Recreation Center has open registration for coed and women’s fall volleyball through Aug. 30, according to a press release.
The league, which costs $280 per team, offers 14 games with a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
Recreation Program Supervisor Doug Meade said it feels good to start the ball rolling on the season, especially after spring volleyball was canceled because of COVID-19.
While the decision to move forward has been made, any virus restrictions have not been put in place yet, Meade said.
“We will try to run it like normal,” he said. “If we have to do certain restrictions, we’ll take a closer look at that when the season is closer to starting.”
The volleyball league is usually home to about 60 to 70 teams and the Rec Center saw 32 coed teams and 31 women’s teams register for the spring season that was canceled. Participants need to be 15 or older to play and every team member needs to sign a waiver.
