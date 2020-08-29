Injuries, especially a torn ACL, can derail an athlete. But Elsa Clark is determined not to let that happen in her final high school season of volleyball.
The Thunder Basin High School senior was expected to be one of the best overall players in the state of Wyoming. But at a national tournament in Las Vegas this summer, Clark came down awkwardly on her left knee.
After returning to Gillette, Clark visited a doctor and learned the crushing news that she had torn her ACL, something most athletes, especially all-staters, would be personally distraught to hear.
Clark wants to play volleyball in college and sitting out her final high school season could have dropped her stock. But even when she got confirmation of the injury, she was thinking more about her current teammates than herself.
“The first thing I thought was, ‘Can I play if we do something, anything? Can I still play?’ That was my first thought,” Clark said.
Then she said her thought process switched to, “‘If I can’t, I just know that I’m still going to be there for my team and do what I can to help them achieve what we want to achieve.’
“I wouldn’t leave them. I love them too much.”
When TBHS coach Wenett Martin first heard the news, she thought her star player was done for the season. But soon she received a call from Clark saying the doctors told her she had a chance to play.
Martin said Clark is in the running for best player in the state this year. Not having her, even at less than full strength, would’ve been a big blow for the team.
“She had such an amazing junior year,” Martin said. “She’s one of the top players in the state. I’m not going to say she’s No. 1. The girl from Laramie is pretty good and I’ll give her credit, but my kid was No. 2. There weren’t many juniors that got all-state that are coming back.”
Martin said if the doctors say Clark can play safely, she’ll trust that opinion. And if everything works out, Clark will have the support of her coach, parents and teammates behind her.
Uncertainty ahead
Clark’s biggest priority is being ready to play in November for the volleyball postseason. Between now and then, she will be figuring out what her limitations are.
Clark is in the middle of a four-week physical therapy plan, where she’s learning how to jump properly on the injured knee and also how to prevent herself from compensating with other parts of her body.
The first two weeks of practice also have been used to find a knee brace that fits properly and makes her feel comfortable with side-to-side movement. She tried one that she didn’t like and the second one felt right, but didn’t fit properly.
A new, proper-fitting brace is on the way, but Clark isn’t going to hit the court right away. Martin doesn’t want to push her too hard too early and Clark understands that.
“Right now we’re just going to limit me to what I can do physically,” Clark said. “I just feel like I’m getting back into things, making sure I’m not going too hard or hurt myself, because I’d rather be there for November.”
When the all-state hitter returns to the court, it might not be in the same role she had last season. Clark is known for playing well above the net with vicious spikes, but said she’s not sure when or if that will be an option this year.
Fortunately, Clark is much more than just a hitter and is confident that she can step into another role. However, her confidence didn’t quite match that of her coach’s, who thinks Clark can play every position on the floor.
“Elsa is just an amazing all-around player. She literally could play middle, she could play outside, she could be an opposite and she could even set for us,” Martin said. “I’m confident in her playing anywhere that her body allows her to play this season — and her doctors.”
Staying positive
Even if Clark finds out she can’t play later in the season, she’s determined to stay positive for her teammates. Martin said she’s done an “amazing” job of that as she slowly transitions into the season.
“Where I’m most impressed with her is she’s putting the team first. This could be a moment where she’s gloomy and in tears and she’s not,” Martin said. “She wants to be a team winner whether she’s on the court or not. That’s why she was a captain last year. She’s got a great attitude.”
Martin added that volleyball is a game that requires every person on the team to be successful — from the players and coaches to the bench players who bring constant energy to the matches. That’s something Clark wholeheartedly embraces.
Until Clark finds the right knee brace, her first game appearance is unknown. She already knows she’ll be sitting out the season-opening matches in Cheyenne this weekend, but she just wants to control what she can control.
“I can still talk to them and get excited for them and still have a huge role on the team,” Clark said. “Over the years, we’ve said ‘We’ve got to talk, we’ve got to talk.’ And I’ve busted my butt to talk the whole time.
“I just have to be a leader from off the court right now, just because I can’t do as much. … I’m just kind of waiting and off the court being a voice and being loud.”
Clark has been playing with the same group of girls since Thunder Basin High School opened in 2017. She felt she was letting them down when she got hurt.
It has been those teammates and the bond they’ve formed that are driving Clark to fight through a torn ACL and remain part of the team.
