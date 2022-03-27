The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 7-0 on the year with four wins over the weekend in Cheyenne. The Bolts beat Cheyenne Central 18-5 and 10-7 on Friday and Cheyenne East 19-13 and 23-13 on Saturday.
The first game of doubleheaders count as a conference game and the second game counts as a non-conference game. Thunder Basin's 18-5 win over Central and 19-13 win over East were the team's first two conference wins of the season.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. The Indians were ranked No. 2 and the Thunderbirds were ranked No. 5.
Against Central, Thunder Basin started the weekend with a 18-5 conference win led by Jaci Piercy on the mound. Piercy finished with five runs on 10 hits while striking out five in five innings to earn the win.
At the plate, Piercy and Emma Kimberling both hit home runs against the Indians. The Bolts finished with 19 hits offensively including Piercy's team-high four.
In game two, Macie Selfors led the team with four RBIs at the plate in Thunder Basin's 10-7 non-conference win. Selfors hit a two-run homer in the third inning. The Bolts collected 11 hits as a team.
Ella Partlow was the winning pitcher for the Bolts. She finished with seven runs allowed and three hits in four innings while striking out eight.
On Saturday, Partlow led the way for Thunder Basin during the team's 19-13 conference win over East. She drove in six runs on three hits at the plate, including a home run in the first inning.
The Bolts plated four runs in the third inning and five more in the seventh inning to come away with the win. Piercy earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game and allowing 13 runs on 13 hits while striking out five.
In the Bolts 23-13 non-conference win over East, the team finished with 17 hits at the plate. Logan Brown led the way with four hits in the game, including three singles and a home run in the fifth inning.
Partlow earned the win on the mound, allowing ten runs on seven hits while striking out seven.
Thunder Basin will return to the field for a doubleheader with Wheatland this week. The Bolts will play the Bulldogs at 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday in Wheatland.
