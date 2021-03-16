Every high school athlete goes into a state tournament hoping to win the title.
That was the case for the Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball teams, which went into this past weekend’s Class 4A State Basketball Tournament as No. 2 seeds from the East.
The girls went into the tournament with only two losses on the season, one in the East Regional Championship against Cheyenne East. The boys also lost in the regional championship to Cheyenne Central.
Nobody knew it at the time, but both of those regional championship losses would be to the eventual Class 4A state champions.
Boys make title game
It was a weekend of firsts for the Thunder Basin boys program.
After winning the regional tournament last season to secure the No. 1 seed for the state tournament, it was canceled because to the COVID-19 pandemic. One year later, the Bolts went into this year’s tournament playing for not only themselves, but the five seniors from last year who never got to play.
“Our kids still talk to those five seniors and they’re still close to those guys,” said TBHS coach Rory Williams. “I still remember being on the bus and having to tell our team that we were basically done. I can remember looking at all five of those seniors’ eyes and I just hurt for them.”
Using last year’s disappointing end to the season as motivation for this year, the Bolts came into the tournament and took care of business. Having not played last year, this was the first state basketball tournament the boys program has played in since the school opened in 2017.
The firsts for the program kept coming as the Bolts rolled through the bracket. Thunder Basin beat Green River 46-24 Friday in the quarterfinals for its first state tournament win before moving on to beat Star Valley 48-25 to clinch a spot in the championship game.
There, the Bolts had the daunting task of facing the 20-3 Cheyenne Central Indians, a team they’d lost to 75-70 in the regional championship seven days earlier. While Thunder Basin went into the tournament motivated from last season, so did the Indians.
Central was the No. 1-ranked team all season last year, but lost twice in the regional tournament to miss out on state. For those underclassmen who returned this year, that was more than enough to fuel the team to take care of business this year.
Unfortunately for Thunder Basin, the Bolts were the last team in their way. The Indians took down Thunder Basin 55-40 in the state championship game Saturday in Casper to claim its 26th title in school history.
“They were really good (Saturday) both defensively and offensively,” said TBHS senior Andre Felton. “Just growing up playing against them, they’ve always been pretty good and they just played one heck of a game against us.”
While the goal all season was to bring home the program’s first state, the state runner-up finish is still something to be proud of, Felton said.
“That was definitely our end goal was winning, but it was also to make it there,” Felton said. “We’re all really proud of ourselves for all the work we put in.
“We all knew where we wanted to be at and we all worked our butts off to get there and we’re all just proud of where we ended up.”
While the Bolts will lose three seniors — Felton, Carter Hanson and Wyatt Tarter — Thunder Basin will return a strong group of juniors which includes four starters from this season.
Those juniors won’t forget how they felt Saturday night in Casper, Williams said.
“Obviously, we’re really going to miss those (seniors) for being in our program for the last four years, but we have a lot of good players coming back,” Williams said. “I think they’re going to have a target on their back right away.
“Sometimes you really have to feel how bad it hurts to get it to drive you a little bit more.”
Cheyenne Central used the pain of last year to get over the hump and bring home the state championship this weekend. Williams and returning players next year will have the same goal when the time comes.
Girls upset, rebound with consolation title
The Thunder Basin girls went three months without a loss in the regular season. The Bolts entered the tournament as the defending champions from 2019 and were the No. 1 seed last year when the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
While the team ended the season with just three losses (21-3), two came in the final week of the season. The final loss ended the team’s hopes of a state title as Cody upset Thunder Basin 59-56 in the first game of the state tournament Friday in Casper.
“Basketball is just a game where anyone can beat anyone at any given time,” said senior Sydney Solem. “We should be proud of ourselves because we worked hard for all of those wins and 21-3 is still a really good record. We just got those losses at the wrong time.”
It would have been easy for one of the state title favorites to give up after the first round loss, but Solem and the other six seniors on the roster ended on a high note.
The Bolts responded by beating Cody 72-70 in a game that went down to the wire and earned Thunder Basin a spot in the consolation championship. There, the Bolts earned one last win to take fifth place with a 41-23 win over Star Valley.
“We just decided with our seven seniors that we didn’t want to go out on a loss,” Solem said. “We just really wanted to go out on a win and play together as a team one last time and really enjoy every second that we had left.”
Both teams left the Wyoming Ford Center in Casper this weekend without the trophies they wanted. But as the cards played out, both programs are proud of the character and leadership they showed.
For the 10 seniors who played their last games, it was the first class to play all four years at TBHS.
“We built the foundation,” Solem said. “I’m happy that I was able to be able to be a part of building the foundation of the program.
“I think some of the biggest things we’ve instilled is just working hard and playing together. ... Hopefully in the years to come, players will hopefully have the same values all the way through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.