Campbell County had its second home duals meet on Friday, facing Sheridan and Thunder Basin at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The duals started with the diving competition where the Camels had two divers. Ellie Bouzis came third with 122.75 points. Freshman Lillie Hintz scored 121.15 points.
In the 200-yard individual medley, the Camels' top relay team of Addie Rehard, Hailey Creary, Zoe Gallion and Wrigley Greenough finished third at 2:23.54. The Camels' second team of Grace Pridgeon, Bouzis, Harley Hunter and Abi Pridgeon came in at 2:31.13.
Later in the meet, the Camels took first and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The teams were switched up, with the 'A' team consisting of Greenough, Danielle Hintz, Creary and Brooke Noble. The fourth-place team consisted of Caitlyn Kiehn, Bouzis, Abi Pridgeon and Claire Kern.
The next race was another 200-yard race. Danielle Hintz took second in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:11.63. Kiehn came in at 2:30.05 and Kern finished in 2:37.57.
The final 200-yard race was the individual medley. Gallion finished in 2:31.36 and Hunter finished in 2:51.75.
Five Camels competed in the 50-yard freestyle. Noble led the Camels with a third-overall finish in 27.70. Right behind her came the freshman Greenough at 28.35. Grace Pridgeon came in at 30.30 while Abi Pridgeon finished in 37.23. Lillie Hintz was the final Camel at 45.55.
Rehard was the only Camel in the 100-yard butterfly, and she came in at 1:07.68 which was second in the duals.
Campbell County had three swimmers finish in first in an event. Danielle Hintz took first in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.60. She was the only swimmer to finish in under a minute. Following her in that event was Greenough at 1:01.14 and Abi Pridgeon at 1:27.49.
Creary was another Camel to take first place. She finished the 500-yard freestyle in 5:43.18 while the sophomore Noble came second at 6:21.39. Kern finished fifth at 7:02.74.
Creary also took first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.97. Rehard took second at 1:16.41 and Hunter came in at 1:33.26.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Gallion took third at 1:12.33 and Kiehn came in at 1:25.61. Grace Pridgeon was the final Camel in the event at 1:27.20.
The final relay was the 400-yard freestyle relay and the Camels took first and sixth. The first-place team consisted of Noble, Danielle Hintz, Gallion and Rehard at 4:00.87. The sixth-place team of Grace Pridgeon, Kern, Kiehn and Hunter came in at 4:43.19.
The Camels will stay home next weekend once again with a meet against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East on Friday and Cheyenne Central again on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.