Thunder Basin High School wrestlers Antonio Avila and Lane Catlin and Campbell County High School senior Darren Provost placed in the top eight at the NHSCA Wrestling Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia, earning All-American honors along the way.
Provost finished second after losing in the championship match of the senior 113-pound weight class. Avila finished fourth in the 132-pound junior division while Catlin came seventh at the 285-pound senior division. Top eight finishes for the three local Wyomingites earned them All-American honors.
This was the first year that Provost has wrestled in the tournament. He prefers freestyle or Greco-Roman style wrestling and he would be happy if he never wrestled folkstyle — which is the style that tournament competed in — ever again. He qualified in each of the past three years but decided against going until this year.
Provost isn’t regretful of his decision to forgo this particular national wrestling tournament. He thinks the storyline is better this way.
“I think it’s almost a little bit cooler that you see an absolute nobody from Gillette, Wyoming come in here first time he’s ever been here and beat everybody except for one dude,” he said.
Provost is still deciding on where he will end up in college. But he knows he wants to continue wrestling. And he knows he can compete among the best of them.
Catlin will be moving on from the Bolts to the University of Wyoming where he will continue his wrestling career. Getting to see more guys from around the nation and see where he stacks up against wrestlers outside Wyoming help him get more of an understanding of what college might be like.
Catlin said he felt a little under prepared in his conditioning after having dominated all of his matches in under a minute during the high school wrestling season.
Still, Catlin finished his career as a three-time All-American. He leaves the Bolts wrestling team with large legacy to his name.
Avila, on the other hand, is still a junior and won’t leave the Bolts for another year. Getting to show out on the national stage gives him an opportunity to showcase himself to colleges around the country.
With something to prove, Avila’s trip to Virginia was more of a business trip than previous years. He didn’t want to show up, he wanted to win.
“This year was very different,” Avila said. “I kept telling myself that I was good enough. I could wrestle with these guys. Now, I’ve got to go back and take All-American again.”
Avila made it to the fourth round before losing to Californian Richard Murillo. Catlin lasted until the quarter finals when he lost to North Carolina senior Nathan Carnes. Avila and Catlin won through the consolation brackets to place in the top eight. Provost won all of his matches until the 113-pound championship match.
The national championships are the toughest folkstyle tournament in the nation. There were over 5,300 athletes at the event.
Provost was the lone Camel to win a state title this year. He came first in the 120-pound weight class. Avila and Catlin were two Bolts wrestlers who won state in their weight classes. Catlin is a three-time state champion and Avila won his second this year. They helped the Bolts team finish second in the state wrestling tournament in Casper.
Several other Gillette wrestlers competed in the tournament. In total, the Bolts took 12 state placing boys and three state placing girls. The Bolts wrestled 26 total matches. Five Campbell County High School wrestlers made the trip to Virginia.
Earning All-American honors is a big accomplishment for both programs and seeing Gillette representation among the best wrestlers in the country is something the coaches and athletes are proud of. Catlin said he liked seeing Avila place, which he knew was a goal throughout the season. Avila said the support from the team helps.
“Nobody knows who we are,” Provost said. “They are probably like, ‘We got a Wyoming kid on our bracket... good, we got it.’ To see us go out there, and a lot of guys win a lot of matches that turned some heads. We had three from Gillette, and that’s just awesome.”
The two programs will be losing an All-American each, but with the number of wrestlers that made the trip to Virginia, both teams are making a name for themselves on the national stage.
