All-American Wrestlers
News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Campbell County’s Darren Provost, left, Thunder Basin’s Lane Catlin, center, and Antonio Avila finished their wrestling seasons this year with All-American honors in the NHSCA Wrestling Nationals.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin High School wrestlers Antonio Avila and Lane Catlin and Campbell County High School senior Darren Provost placed in the top eight at the NHSCA Wrestling Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia, earning All-American honors along the way.

