The Gillette College men’s basketball moved to a perfect 6-0 Friday night with a 82-80 win, but it was far from a perfect performance. The visiting Dawson Community College Buccaneers had the Pronghorns on the ropes in the second half.
Dawson’s lead was up to 51-36 with 15:08 left in the second half, before the Pronghorns picked up the energy to mount a comeback. Sophomore Tarig Eisa hit one of six Gillette 3-pointers in the next 11 minutes to cap the key run and give Gillette the 73-65 lead.
The Buccaneers made a push in the final four minutes, but the Pronghorns made key plays when they needed to and won 82-80.
Coach Shawn Neary was not impressed with the defensive effort or the free throw shooting in the first half. The Dawson Buccaneers shot 53 percent from the field and made 5-11 3-pointers. The Pronghorns, meanwhile, were 4-13 from the free throw line.
“I thought our defense was terrible in the first half. … I thought they played harder than we did. They executed better than we did,” Neary said. “The second half defense tells the story. We held them to 42 percent.
“I’m glad we fought back 15 down. I liked the way the guys came back. They did a good job.”
The game was tied up 16-16 at the nine-minute mark in the first half, before the Buccaneers outworked the Pronghorns for the lead. They made the most of a couple forced turnovers and multiple offensive rebounds during the run.
Over the next nine minutes Dawson outscored Gillette 24-15 to go into halftime ahead 40-31. Neary told his team at halftime, “We’re lucky only to be down nine.”
The Pronghorns came out of the locker room with newfound energy. Neary thought they were getting good looks early, but Dawson’s defense was playing tough defense in the paint.
The Buccaneers built their biggest lead at 51-36 with 15:10 remaining, but it took Gillette just over a minute to rattle off 10 points in a row.
Eisa started the flurry by scoring a 3-point bucket, before the defense locked the Bucs down and freshman Gary Solomon scored four points in a row on the break. The Pronghorns ended up closing the gap to 51-46 at the 14-minute mark, as Eisa found sophomore Jayden Coke in the corner for a 3-pointer.
Dawson was still hanging onto a 56-50 lead with 10:30 to play, before the Pronghorns made another quick run. Eisa scored on two offensive rebounds and sophomore Mason Archambault hit one of his three triples to put Gillette up 57-56 with 8:50 left.
The Pronghorns pushed the lead all the way up to 73-65 with 4:25 left to play. Solomon jumped a passing lane and dunked with both hands at the other end to make it 70-65, before Eisa nailed a 3 for the 8-point lead.
It took awhile, but the Pronghorns felt the comeback coming, Eisa said. They just needed to move the ball a little more and pick up the energy on defense.
“We had a feeling. We just had to do it,” Eisa said. “We’ve all been playing basketball for awhile. We knew our run was going to happen. We just had to stay patient.”
Neary was not happy with how his team closed the game, though. Gillette had all the momentum with four minutes to play, but couldn’t put the Buccaneers away.
A big moment for Dawson was a 6-0 run, where it capitalized on two Gillette turnovers and a technical foul to make it 73-69 with 3:21 left.
It took a one-handed tip-in from Bradley Akhile to finally seal the win for the Pronghorns. That play made it 84-80 with nine seconds left, before Dawson scored a layup right before the buzzer.
There is still work to do with this Pronghorn team, Neary said. Effort on the defensive end and free throw shooting were problems in the first half. But in the end, “An ugly win is still better than a pretty loss.”
Archambault led the Pronghorns with 17 points, Solomon had 15 and Eisa had 12. Isaac Mushila led the team with 11 rebounds, while Archambault had eight.
Gillette will finish the week against Rocky Mountain College Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Pronghorn Center.
