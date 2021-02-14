The Thunder Basin High School indoor track team hosted Worland and Burns/Pine Bluffs for the last state-qualifying event of the regular season Saturday at the Field House in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
The Bolts boys team won 12 events on the day while the girls team won nine.
For the boys, Oscar Martinez led the way individually for Thunder Basin with wins in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.93 seconds and the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.18. Elia Shober won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.09, Jackson Zabel won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.11 and Jesse Lujan won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.99.
The Bolts boys won all three relay events. Martinez, Reece Gange, Garner Gauthier and Jaxon Pikula won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:36.47. Gange, Martinez, Zabel and Gauthier won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:36.82 while Zabel, Joe Gutierrez, Nicholas Juelfs and William Lock won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:19.82.
The boys team of Gauthier, Pikula, Gange and Camden Schlekeway also won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 3:53.05.
The Thunder Basin boys also performed well in the field events. Nolan Hottell won the high jump with a height of 5 feet 1 inch, Rico Imus won the pole vault with a height of 12-3 and Damon Foltz won the long jump with a distance of 17-7.25.
For the girls running events, Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.87 and Katelyn Mansheim won the 55-meter hurdles with a final time of 8.98.
In relays, the team of Annakaye Pitter, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Caytlynn Garland and Jayden Friedly won the 4x200-meter with a time of 1:51.56 while Brandon, Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben and Kaylee Terry won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:35.07.
The Bolts girls swept all five of the field events. Sydney Jackson won the high jump with a height of 5-1, Kennedy Moore won the pole vault with a height of 8-3, Kennedy Pulliam won the long jump with a distance of 16-0.5, Friedly won the trimple jump with a distance of 32-9.5 and Sierra Washburn won the shot put with a distance of 33-5.75.
The state indoor track meet will be split into two weekends due to COVID-19 protocols. The boys meet will be Feb. 27 and the girls meet will be March 6 in Gillette.
