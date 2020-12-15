Dyse Shepherd remembers watching football as a child at Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium. He grew up admiring the size of the players and the speed of the game.
A young kid’s love for watching football quickly turned into a passion to play the game himself.
That passion and hard work has earned Shepherd a roster spot on MSU’s football team, where the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder announced he will play as a Bobcat next season.
After his senior year at Thunder Basin concluded last month, Shepherd committed to play Division I football for the Bobcats, who compete in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Shepherd committed as a preferred walk-on at tight end.
“After I signed, it finally just clicked,” Shepherd said. “I was just finally sure. I was debating for weeks and months and I just kept narrowing it down and finally just locked it into place and decided I wanted to be a Bobcat.”
Shepherd recorded 25 catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns during Thunder Basin’s state runner-up season this fall. Shepherd was voted first team all-state on offense.
He also was voted second team all-state on defense after accumulating 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery for the Bolts.
When it came to choosing where he wanted to play at the college level, Shepherd said he “went with his gut.”
“It’s always been a real big dream of mine to go up there and play for the Bobcats and play for coach (Jeff) Choate,” Shepherd said, “My grandparents live up there, so I’ve been up there a lot. I just fell in love with it at an early age and ever since then I wanted to play college ball.”
The atmosphere of the city of Bozeman drew the tight end in, but so did the winning culture at the school, Shepherd said.
“Choate builds winning programs and I would love to be a part of that program,” Shepherd said. “They strive for perfection. Nobody is perfect, but they strive for it, and they really want to be the very best team they can be.”
About making the transition from the high school to college level, Shepherd said Thunder Basin and coach Trent Pikula have gone a long way in preparing him physically and mentally for the challenges ahead.
“Our pillars for success, I follow those as best I can on the field and off the field,” Shepherd said. “(Pikula) really stresses that it’s a team game and we’re going to play as a team, so we just go out there and try to be as effective and as efficient as we can be.
“That will be something that always sticks with me.”
While Shepherd himself was thrilled to commit to the college offer, he said the support from his friends and teammates has been the best part of the experience so far.
“It’s a cliche, but it truly is a brotherhood,” Shepherd said. “We’ve known each other forever and it’s been awesome going through football with them, so when I made the decision they were just super happy for me.”
Shepherd said seeing how his friends and teammates reacted to his commitment motivates him to return the favor when their time comes to sign with a college.
“That is how I liked to be treated and that’s how I’m going to treat them when they make all their college decisions,” Shepherd said. “I’m going to support them in every move and I’m going to be there for them just like they have been for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.