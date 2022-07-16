Andrea Kuhbacher’s softball career was supposed to end this month.
Kuhbacher, who graduated from Campbell County High School this spring, never planned on playing softball in college. Her plan was to play one last season of summer ball with the Wicked 307 traveling team before hanging up the cleats for good.
But through the years, Kuhbacher has come to learn that life doesn’t always go as planned.
The graduated senior received three offers to play college softball in May during her final season playing for the Camels. After visiting the three schools, Kuhbacher was immediately drawn to Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.
The campus visit eventually led to Kuhbacher committing to play softball at DCC this fall.
“The coach (Tami Lagmay) texted me in May and I kind of brushed it off and didn’t really think anything of it,” Kuhbacher said. “I didn’t think I even wanted to play college ball at that point but I went on a visit and walked around and was able to get a feel for the school.
“Right away I felt that it was a very good fit for what I wanted because it’s a small college and everything is very personal. We went out to the fields and did a workout and from that point on I just knew it was the place I wanted to be.”
Kuhbacher played outfield for the Camels and will likely do the same at the college level. Her plan is to take the role of a utility player to help the team in any way she can.
Kuhbacher also had offers from Northeast Community College in Nebraska and Miles City Community College in Montana but chose DCC for the culture and the proximity to home.
“You have no idea how much of a relief it was,” Kuhbacher said about making the college decision. “The main thing was I wanted to enjoy the atmosphere and I wanted to be close to home but not too close. When I left that visit at Dawson I knew that this was my place.”
Kuhbacher’s softball career has been filled with ups and downs over the years but her favorite part has been the teammates and coaches that have helped her along the way. Her favorite memory was winning two state titles in a three-month span.
Kuhbacher helped the Camels win Wyoming’s first official high school championship last year during the sport’s first season being sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association last year. Later that summer, Kuhbacher and her Wicked 307 teammates won the state title at the USA Softball of Wyoming Championships.
Her softball career hasn’t been all about the good days. One day before the state tournament during her sophomore year, Kuhbacher went to make a routine slide and broke her leg. The injury made her question if she’d ever play softball again.
But Kuhbacher persevered, recovering from the injury just in time to play for Campbell County during high school’s inaugural season last year.
The Campbell County graduate enjoyed her two seasons being able to represent her high school on the softball field. Her favorite part was playing with a whole new group of teammates during the school season.
“I’ve played for Wicked 307 since the summer after eighth grade and the team has always been predominantly Thunder Basin girls,” Kuhbacher said. “Being able to play at CCHS was super fun because I’d never played with any of those girls before. When you play with different girls you get to see different styles so it was nice to be able to have that experience.”
Kuhbacher plans to primarily study science in the classroom. Her ultimate goal is to earn her associate degree from DCC with an emphasis in biology to explore the many different avenues it offers like wildlife management or the medical field.
“I like to dig where I find things are interesting,” Kuhbacher said.
A little over a month ago, Kuhbacher was convinced her playing days would end after this weekend’s USA Softball of Wyoming Championships. But the former Camel has learned to never get caught up mapping out the future because life often has other plans.
“I’m just so thankful,” Kuhbacher said. “I never thought this was going to happen honestly. ... I love the sport so much and it just still feels so unreal. I’m thankful for the great support system that got me to this point and I’m excited to get started.”
