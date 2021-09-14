The Gillette Wild junior hockey team started the season 2-0 this weekend with a 7-1 win over the Badlands Sabres on Friday and a 5-1 win on Saturday.
The Wild began the season at home at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex before traveling to Rapid City, South Dakota, to finish the season-opening series.
On Friday, Declan Young got the scoring started in the first period with a goal assisted by Tristan Baker and Leighton Weasler. Saizha Norwegian scored his first goal of the season off assists from Tucker Lien and Nate Fanning to make the score 2-0.
Brock Trboyevich scored next during a power-play off assists from Will Blake and Norwegian before Nicolas Dellibovi finished the period with a goal assisted by Trboyevich and Josh Manahan to give the Wild a 4-0 lead.
The Sabres scored their only goal of the game at the beginning of the second period but Easton Apodaca answered with a goal off assists from Norwegian and Tucker Lien. Gillette's Kaleb Hodny scored the final goal of the period off assists from Trboyevich and Dale Rodriquez to make the score 6-1.
Blake scored the final goal of the contest in the third period off assists Lien and Weasler.
Goaltender Jake Turek earned the win in net for Gillette. Turek saved 45 of 46 shots against him.
The Wild earned another win on the road on Saturday with its second consecutive win over the Sabres.
Zac Yurkanin scored the first goal of the game off assists from Trboyevich and Alex Duchemin. The Wild took a 1-0 lead into the second period before Norwegian scored two consecutive goals off assists by Zack Slinger and Lien and Lien and Blake respectively.
The Sabres scored their only goal of the game at the end of the second period to make the score 4-1.
Baker scored his first goal of the season in the third period off assists by Fanning and Young on a power-play. Lien finished up the scoring with his first goal of the season on a power-play off assists by Weasler and Blake.
Jack Orchard earned the win in net for the Wild with 30 saves on 31 shots.
Gillette will return to the ice for a two-game home series this weekend. The Wild will host the Yellowstone Quake at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
