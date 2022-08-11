The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls golf teams started the season with a one-day tournament in Sheridan on Wednesday.
The Camel boys finished third out of six teams with a total score of 341. The Bolts boys finished fifth with a score of 369 the Thunder Basin girls finished fourth as a team with a score of 271. Campbell County did not score a girls varsity team.
Six Gillette athletes finished in the top 10 on Wednesday including three from Campbell County and three from Thunder Basin.
Junior Bodie Williams led the way for the Bolts boys after finishing third with a score of 76. Hailey Westbrook tied for fourth for the Bolts girls with a score of 80 and Alyssa Harcharik finished ninth with a 91.
All top 10 finishes from Campbell County came on the boys side. Jackson Evans finished sixth with an 83, Dawson Reed finished seventh with an 84 and Peyton Wasson tied for eighth with an 85.
Drew Gemar shot an 89 for the Camel boys followed by Connor King with a 102. For the Bolts boys, Gavin Pehringer shot an 87, Ethan Shelledy shot a 97, Karver Partlow shot a 109 and Drake Schillinger shot a 117.
For the Bolts girls, Emily Fox shot a 101, Grace Fox shot a 105 and Sage Edwards shot a 106. For the Camels, Reyana Osborne and Kodi Wood both shot a 126.
At the JV level, Patience Wood led the Bolts girls with a 93, followed by Tayvia Shackelford with a 118 and Marli Nannemann with a 129. Grayson Sargent led Thunder Basin's JV boys team with a 90, followed by Brecken Edwards with a 95, Josh Klassen and Jared Renetzky with 97s and Eric McAmis with a 102.
For the Camels JV boys team, Riley Hawk shot an 85, Cade Peterson shot an 88, Jackson Laakso shot an 89 and Eric Granat shot a 104. Gabrielle Given shot a 125 for the girls.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the course for the first two-day tournament of the season next week. The Camels and Bolts will compete in the Cheyenne Invite next Thursday and Friday at the Airport Golf Course.
