Campbell County junior Kash Reynolds continues the rodeo tradition

Kash Reynolds has been swinging rope since he was 2 years old.
Reynolds, a junior at Campbell County High School, competes in team roping and calf roping during the rodeo season.
He and his partner, Hadley Furnival of Casper, are ranked No. 3 in team roping already this season. The pair has 47 points and trail the first-place team of Jace Mayfield of Midwest and Haiden Thompson of Yoder by 14 points.
Furnival recently signed a National Letter of Intent to rodeo at the University of Wyoming. Reynolds is also getting college interest but has another year or so to decide where he wants to rodeo in college.
Reynolds grew up on a ranch and has been involved in rodeo since he can remember. His father, Quentin Reynolds, rodeoed in college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Clark Reynolds — Quentin’s dad and Kash’s grandfather – didn’t rodeo much himself but has over 30 years of experience breaking horses. Kash’s older brother, Quincy Reynolds, is a junior on the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team.
“It’s always just been something I’ve grown up with,” Kash said. “I’ve been riding for as long as I can remember.”
Kash’s horse, One-Time Smart, has been in the family since the horse was 3 years old. One-Time Smart was Quincy’s horse until he was passed down to Kash when his brother went to college a couple of years ago.
Kash and Furnival’s hot start to the season gives the pair plenty of momentum looking ahead to the rest of the season. The goal for the team now is to continue putting up solid numbers in as many events as possible going into the state finals.
Kash, Quentin and Clark met inside a local barn to practice after school Wednesday. Furnival lives in Casper, so Kash practices with fellow Gillette athlete Talon Larson during the week. Larson competes with Keyton Hayden but occasionally practices with Kash and runs jackpot rounds with him at rodeos.
Rodeo athletes are the only high school athletes in the country that can make money based on their performances, Quentin said. While payouts are almost always on the line at rodeos, most of the winnings go right back into sport.
Costs include buying hay to keep the livestock fed and diesel gas to transport both the animals and the athletes to events across the state. Rarely is an athlete participating in the sport to get rich, at least at the high school level, Quentin said.
Kash practices six days a week in two to four-hour increments. While he enjoys playing basketball with his friends during the winter, rodeo season is by far his favorite time of the year.
Going into this weekend’s rodeo in Torrington, Campbell County has a handful of athletes standing in the top 3 of their respective events in the high school standings, according to the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s website.
Ashlyn Goven of Rozet sits in first place for barrel racing with 95 points and Jordan Morman is in second with 72 points. Goven is also third in breakaway roping with 58.
In bull riding, Hayden Welsh leads the state with 75 points and Colt Welsh is in third place with 43.5 points. Joseph Hayden and Keyton Hayden stand in second and third place in boys cutting with 100.5 and 83 points respectively. Joseph is also third in team roping with partner Tavy Leno of Sheridan with 49 points.
Kolton Miller leads tie-down calf roping with 60.5 points and trap shooting with 39 points and Adeline Norstegaard leads girls cutting with 98 points. Raelee Caldwell is third in goat-tying with 85 points, Peiytn Manor is third in the light rifle with 28 points, Caitlin Moore of Wright is second in pole bending with 77 points and Talli Engel of Rozet is third in pole bending with 72 points.
The Wyoming state finals will be June 7-11 in Buffalo. The National High School Finals Rodeo returns to Gillette this year for the first time since 2017. It will be held July 17-23 at Cam-plex.
