The Campbell County High School boys basketball team faced an enormous challenge Wednesday afternoon in the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. Facing a 6-foot-7 forward named Matthew Mors, the Camels fell to Yankton High School (South Dakota) 77-64.
Mors, a University of Wisconsin basketball commit, put up 27 points against Campbell County. While the Camels held the game within reach up until the fourth quarter, the defense couldn't find an answer for the two-time Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year.
The Camels were within 10 points going into halftime but Yankton built a 16-point leading heading into the fourth quarter. In the final period, Yankton was able to secure the win by scoring 14 points to close the Camels out.
Leading the Camels in scoring was senior Luke Hladky with 25 points. Behind Hladky was Jefferson Neary with 21, Gabe Gibson with nine, Tanner Lemm with five and Austin Robertson with four.
After two losses at the I-90 Challenge, the Camels fell to 4-2 on the season.
