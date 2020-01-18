The Thunder Basin wrestling team had split results Saturday at the Border Wars in Sheridan.
The Bolts started the day with a lopsided 48-24 loss to Billings Senior High School, but responded well to beat Colstrip High in their second dual, 66-18. They then rolled to another win over Skyview (Billings) 57-24.
In their final dual, the Bolts “lost a nail-biter” to Billings West 33-32, TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said.
“We came out flat against Billing Senior,” Kadera said. “It was a good thing to open our eyes. Our effort and attitude was where it needed to be the rest of the day.”
Thunder Basin had four wrestlers undefeated on the day — Warren Carr, Dalton McInerney, Brock Sather and Seamus Casey.
Kadera said that “Carr was dominant today.” He went 4-0 at 152 pounds and won by technical fall or pin in three of the four, while the other was a convincing win by decision.
Heavyweight McInerney actually ran into a couple tests at the Border Wars, which he is not accustomed to this season. Three of his four wins still came by pin and he was taken to overtime in the match against Colstrip before winning with a pin with about 20 seconds left in extra time.
Casey also was a pinning machine on the day at 120 pounds. He won notched three pins, and his fourth win was a decision to go undefeated.
Sather only wrestled three times Saturday, pinning two opponents and winning by decision and forfeit.
Thunder Basin’s final dual of the day was about as close as it gets, as Billings West won by a single point.
“There were things we did well in that dual and some things we struggled with,” Kadera said. “As a spectator, I’m sure it was a blast to watch. As a coach and a competitor, you always want to win those ones.
