Cross-country runners from Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Sheridan High School were met with a pleasant surprise Friday for the annual Wayne Chaney Memorial Invitational.
The runners were met with sunny weather and 75-degree heat when the race began at 1 p.m. at Cam-plex Park for the only home meet for both Gillette schools this season.
"Most times when I run this course it's pretty cold out and sometimes snowing so I wasn't expecting that," Campbell County's Reilly Wilson said.
Thunder Basin took first place for both the boys and girls teams.
Alex Draper finished second overall for the boys with a time of 18:21.66. A pack of teammates followed closely behind, with Carter Matthews (sixth), Cael Porter (seventh), David Gordon (eighth) and Zach Mansheim (ninth) all finishing within the top-10.
"Normally I focus on staying away from someone but this time it was just me doing my best and enjoying it," Draper said.
Other Bolts' boy finishers were Jackson Zabel (13th) and Nick Juelfs (14th).
As the regular season continues to wind down, Draper said the Bolts have one thing on their mind.
"We won't be taking last (at state) this year," Draper said.
For the girls, Thunder Basin was led by Abby Arnold (second), Rylee Brandon (third) and Madison Lubben (fourth). Hailee Morgado (eighth) and Violet Timmons (ninth) also finished within the top-10.
Other girl finishers for the Bolts were Kaitlyn Mansheim (13th) and Dani Jones (15th).
The Campbell County boys team finished second in the race while the girls team finished third.
Individually, the Camels won both varsity races with first-place finishes by Sam Kjerstad for the boys (18:04.18) and Wilson (21:40.03).
"I felt really good the whole way," Wilson said. "The last mile was really hard but I pushed through it. I love running this course."
Behind Wilson for the Camels' girls team, Averi Dewine also finished in the top-5 in fifth place. Makayla Mayer (12th), Bella Sheehan (16th), Catlynn Stewart (17th) and Madison Malinkovich (18th) were the other Camel finishers.
For the boys team, Trevin McBride (third) and Jon Giraby (fourth) finished with Kjerstad inside the top-5. Other boy finishers for Campbell County were Braik Hurm (11th), Edgar Armas (22nd) and Carson McArter (23rd).
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County cross-country will take the next week of practice to prepare for the conference meet in Cheyenne Friday.
"It gives me a lot of momentum. I'm so excited for the rest of the season. I'm really nervous but I'm excited to see how my team does and how we're able to pull together and perform at state."
