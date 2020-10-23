The Thunder Basin High School football team likely had an uncomfortable bus ride home Friday night after spending 48 minutes in Sheridan's woodshed.
The Broncs dominated the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Bolts 35-0 in a game where TBHS quarterback Ryan Baker spent most of his time buried in the backfield under Sheridan’s bull rush.
In a game that had the state’s No. 1 defense — Sheridan, giving up an average of 13.9 points per game — against the TBHS No. 1 scoring offense at 42.8 points per game, something was bound to give.
Unfortunately for the Bolts, it was their offensive line.
After the teams played to a scoreless tie in the first quarter, Sheridan took advantage of a pair of short drives that started inside the TBHS 40-yard line to lead 14-0 at the half.
Starting the third quarter, Thunder Basin put together a long, sustained drive that stalled at the Sheridan 20. A penalty and sack forced a punt, and the Bolts never got that close to the end zone again.
Sheridan put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with three unanswered touchdowns spurred by a pair late plays marred by frustrated Thunder Basin personal fouls. Those included blasting the Broncs holder on their extra point try that put them up 28-0.
That seemed to fire up the Broncs, who punched in their final touchdown late.
Thunder Basin (7-2) came into the game tied for the best record in Class 4A and with a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Friday’s loss will likely knock them down to the No. 3 seed. Sheridan (6-3) has the fourth seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.