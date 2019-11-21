The Gillette College women’s basketball team notched another lopsided win Wednesday night at the Pronghorn Center, but not without some struggles against Miles Community College in the first half.
The Pronghorns committed 17 first-half turnovers and only shot 32% from the field, but still led 26-21 at halftime. They flipped the switch in the third quarter and eventually closing out a 72-49 victory.
The second half was nothing like the first for the Pronghorns, who limited their turnovers and shot 50% from the field, including 5-10 from behind the 3-point line.
“The most important thing with that game is that we learn from it,” Gillette coach Liz Lewis said. “We didn’t do very good in the first half and Miles (City) did a great job. They came out and challenged us and played great defense and we couldn’t get in a flow of offense.”
Freshman star Kobe King-Hawea was on the bench the entire second quarter with two fouls and the Pronghorns turned the ball over 10 times in her absence. The team quickly found its rhythm when King-Hawea returned in the third quarter.
On the first possession, she scored on a fadeaway jumper on the baseline. Then she found freshman Sydney Prather for a transition 3-pointer to make it 33-26 with 6:38 left in the third quarter.
Miles City had stayed within reach with a pair of quick treys of their own, but Gillette College’s talent advantage was just too large. Sophomore Brooke Gumber scored on back-to-back possessions to make it seven straight Gillette points, before freshman Kindall Seamands answered a Miles City basket with a 3-point shot.
That pushed the Gillette lead to 40-28 with 4:40 remaining after the Pioneers only trailed 30-26 with with 7:38 in the third quarter.
Seamands nailed another 3-pointer two minutes later to make it 43-28 and complete a 13-2 run.
“We went in the locker room and were lik,e ‘OK guys, are we ready to play now?’” Seamands said. “So we kind of came back and we brought the intensity.”
King-Hawea scored the final five points of the third quarter. She got her first open look of the night from the left corner, swishing a 3 near the two-minute mark, then made a contested layup on a break with 25 seconds left.
The Pronghorns took a 48-32 advantage into the fourth quarter after outscoring Miles City 18-6 in the final 7:38 of the third.
They didn’t let up in the fourth quarter either, pouring in 24 more points for the 72-49 win.
King-Hawea started the fourth like she finished the third, nailing a triple and then scoring a tough basket in transition for a 53-36 lead. She finished the game with 23 points, including 16 in the second half, to go with 10 rebounds and three assists in just three quarters.
The Gillette lead stretched to 21 points near the four-minute mark when sophomore Molly Coleman scored six straight Pronghorn points to make it 63-42. The biggest lead was25 points at 70-45 following four straight points from sophomore Skylar Patton.
“That was probably one of our toughest games we’ve had yet. It was a bit slow in the first half, but the second half we just came out wanting to win,” King-Hawea said. “We weren’t really talking much and communicating in the first half.”
Aside from King-Hawea’s 23 points, Prather, Coleman and Seamands were also double-digit scorers. Prather finished with 13, Coleman with 11 and Seamands 10.
Miles City’s strength coming into the game was its rebounding, Lewis said. The Pronghorns gave up 14 offensive rebounds, more than she would’ve liked, but still won the overall battle of the boards 55-40.
The win moves Gillette College to 7-1 and it will be back in action Friday against the University of Jamestown JV at a jamboree in Glendive, Montana.
Slow start
Lewis called a timeout less than four minutes into the game. The Pronghorns had only scored on one of its first six possessions and had already turned the ball over three times en route to a 6-3 deficit.
They turned the ball over four more times in the quarter, but righted the ship in the final six minutes. The Pronghorns finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run, capped by a smooth finger roll on the break by King-Hawea.
However, she picked up her second foul with 11 seconds left in the first quarter and she didn’t play the entire second. King-Hawea’s impact and composure were sorely missed for those 10 minutes.
Gillette turned the ball over 10 times, while scoring 11 points in the second quarter. The Pronghorns were leading 26-16 with 3:25 left in the half, but a sloppy finish allowed five straight points to shrink the gap to 26-21 at halftime.
When King-Hawea returned to the floor in the second half, the Pronghorns looked like a new team.
“She’s just a great player. There’s nothing more I can say about it,” Lewis said. “She’s very experienced, she knows the game well, she’s a great floor captain and it’s just a calming feeling when she’s out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.