Thunder Basin High School and Campbell County High School hit the road Friday both for the first time this season.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, CCHS head coach Andrew Rose said he was “walking into unknowns” in terms of regulations that different counties have set across the state of Wyoming.
While Rose and his team traveled to Laramie, TBHS played in Rock Springs.
“There’s not a heck of a lot of consistency to be honest,” Rose said. “We have general regulations that we know from their (county) public health, but every school district is supposed to be communicating with each other. Whether or not that always makes it down the chain is completely different.
“We’re just assuming it’s similar to what we’re doing and that’s what we’re rolling with.”
For CCHS, each player receives two tickets for an away game. Fans are still able to buy tickets at the gate on a first-come-first-served basis, but Rose said if they don’t show up earlier enough, they may not be let in.
“They’re going to drive all the way to Laramie and get sent back,” Rose said. “It’s crumby.”
Justine Race, mother of senior quarterback Kaden Race, made the drive to Laramie to watch her son play Friday night.
Justine, who traveled with another parent, Jami Pelton, typically travels to all of the games with her husband Eric. With the local wildfires in the Gillette area, her husband decided to stay home to watch the family ranch in case the fires spread closer to home.
The decision to stay home didn’t stop Eric from watching his son play on Friday. For the first time, Eric was able to watch his son through a livestreaming service online.
“That’s huge for us,” Justine said. “We don’t like to miss anything. It’s an awesome opportunity for them to do that yet we haven’t had to do it yet so we don’t know how well it’s going to work.”
The host team is responsible for providing the livestreaming service for football and volleyball games. The service is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and grants fans the option to watch virtually this fall season.
As a fan at a live sporting event, Justine said she feels safe as long as the proper precautions are taken. That includes social distancing and wearing proper face coverings, all requirements from the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
The Race family is accustomed to the state health guidelines. Kaden played on the American Legion baseball team this summer and Justine and Eric traveled with the team every week.
“We traveled with our son all summer for baseball,” Justine said. “We didn’t have any issues as far as COVID was concerned, so no we aren’t too worried about traveling at this point.”
Every opportunity she is able to watch her son perform is appreciated, Justine said. Especially as a senior, Justine knows the season could be taken away in seconds.
“At this point you never know when something could come up or someone could shut it down,” Justine said. “We’re just thankful for every day that they get to be out there on the field to play.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time with our son and telling him to make sure he does what he has to do to continue to be out there.”
The bus ride to Rock Springs and Laramie will be a new change in itself for both teams. Nothing is really the same this year and wearing masks will be required for the whole bus trip since the 50 varsity players can’t guarantee social distancing.
The Bolts and Camels both have uncomfortable, five-plus hour bus trips ahead of them before they take the field. That made it even more important for the players to be in the right mindset when they get to the field.
“First and foremost, (the key) is getting off the bus ready to play,” Pikula said. “It’s such a long trip and kids have to wear masks on the bus. It’s going to be difficult. It’s our first road trip and obviously it’s a long one.
“We’re going to take lots of breaks along the way and make sure they can get out and move around without masks on.”
