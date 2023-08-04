Time feels funny when Janie Rayback looks back on it.
It was a little more than three years ago when the Northern Wyoming Community College District cut all sports except rodeo from Sheridan and Gillette colleges and she lost her job as the assistant women’s basketball coach at Gillette College.
But it also has been 10 months since she became the first athletic director for the Gillette Community College District.
It was a long journey to get where she and the college are at today — finishing their first week of practice for men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.
Since Rayback was hired last October, she has had Aug. 1 in her mind. The first day of the month marked the first day fall sports could hold practices.
It’s been a unique challenge to prepare for this upcoming season. The new district is working toward being completely self sufficient but still has to rely on the Northern Wyoming Community College District for certain things. Every new athletics department gets audited in their first year, so Rayback has been preparing for that.
But it’s been a long time coming to get to this point. Rayback knew from her time as a coach in Gillette what the college athletics could do, so now as the athletic director, she is ready to see the college back in action the way it was built to be.
Life on campus
Almost all Pronghorns from the three in-season teams are on campus and at practices. Rayback said the campus already has new energy and life to it that the school hasn’t had since 2020. Soccer players can be found playing beach volleyball in the sun, and the dorms are being utilized by the athletes, including the men’s soccer team’s 14 international students.
The preseason is a unique chance for players from all sports to bond and get to know one another before the day-to-day grind of college and regular season practices.
On-campus enrollment has been low for the past couple of years, but with the return of student athletes, the school is expecting an increase in the foot traffic on campus.
“I’ve been working with all the departments across campus to make sure we have a solid plan going forward and we’re building this thing up to be beneficial to the college,” Rayback said. “That’s my number one thing: I want this to grow the college, I want it to grow Gillette Community College District.”
The High Plains Grill will reopen after being closed for three years. Meal plans, Inspiration Hall and other on-campus facilities are returning, giving the campus a college feel it has lacked.
Playoff eligibility
Gillette College was expecting to have to fight with the NJCAA to allow the Pronghorns to compete in the postseason, especially for the volleyball team since the sport was in its first ever season.
But Rayback said that Region 9 — where Gillette College falls under — had always anticipated and had prepared for the Pronghorns to be postseason eligible for all teams this season.
Since Gillette College’s athletics department is more revamped than new, the four returning programs were approved by the NJCAA to be able to compete in postseason play.
The volleyball team — which Rayback and the college were initially unsure if they would be eligible to compete in the first year — was grandfathered in alongside the rest of the teams, so all five sports that are being brought back will be postseason-eligible this season.
“It helps when you have national tournament teams that were here at Gillette,” Rayback said. “Our women’s soccer team was coming off a national tournament appearance right before our programs were cut. Men’s basketball has gone the furthest in the national tournament than any other team in our region.”
A challenging recruiting year for women’s sports
Volleyball coach Julia Machin, women’s soccer coach Anthony Longo and women’s basketball coach Liz Lewis all had a challenging time this year filling out their rosters.
Coaches typically spend two years recruiting a player, but the Gillette College coaches only had months. Rayback, who was a former assistant women’s basketball coach, said that this made recruiting a challenge for all coaches, but especially for the women’s teams.
In Rayback’s experience, girls will more often than not plan ahead more than boys when it comes to college. Whether that means staying with the college they committed to or sticking with a decision not to pursue athletics at the college level, it was difficult for Gillette College’s coaches to change some of their minds.
It took a little more time and effort but all three women’s teams have complete rosters, and as the coaches settle into their new jobs and continue to recruit for the future, it’ll become less and less of a problem.
Can't wait to see the teams play!
