The Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams both started the Power2Play tournament with losses Thursday night in Windsor, Colorado.
The Camel boys lost to Severance 65-45 while the girls lost to Lutheran 57-48.
For the boys, freshman Rylan Robertson led the team in scoring with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Senior Logan Dymond finished with eight points and senior Austin Crimm finished with seven.
The boys fall back to 2-2 on the season after going 2-1 at the REMAX/Gillette Invite last weekend. CCHS will return to the court for another tough challenge Friday.
The Camel boys will play Fossil Ridge in their home gym at 6 p.m. Friday. Fossil Ridge is the No. 3-ranked team in Colorado, CCHS coach Bubba Hladky said.
During the Camel girls' loss, junior Madison Robertson led the team with 12 points, followed by junior Millie Riss with 10 and junior Julia Sarvey with nine. Freshman Lauren Kuhbacher grabbed six rebounds and senior Maddie Jacobson finished with five.
Freshman point guard Erika Martinez finished with three assists.
The Campbell County girls will move on to play Overland at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
