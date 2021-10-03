The Campbell County and Thunder Basin girls swimming and diving teams traveled to Sheridan and Casper to compete over the weekend. The Camels and Bolts swam in Sheridan on Friday and Casper on Saturday.
In Sheridan, the Camels beat the Broncs 99-79 and won against Thunder Basin 125-53. The Bolts lost to Sheridan 110-53.
The Camels won eight out of the 12 events while Thunder Basin sophomore Hailey Walter won the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 2.20 seconds.
Senior Berkeley Christensen and sophomore Haily Creary each won two events for the Camels. Christensen won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 28.44 and the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:02.33 while Creary won the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:37.79 and the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:17.20. Junior Skye Rehard won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:21.12.
Campbell County won three relay events in Sheridan. Christensen, Creary, Zoe Gallion and Ryann Drube won the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:12.64, Christensen, Gallion, Rehard and Allison Granat won the 400-meter freestyle relay with a time of 4:25.48 and Creary, Rehard, Granat and Cydney Pfaff won the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:01.51.
Both the Camels and Bolts traveled to Casper on Saturday to compete with Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Sheridan. The Camels went 4-0 while the Bolts were 1-3.
Campbell County beat Thunder Basin 103-49, Sheridan 106-76, Natrona County 140-37 and Kelly Walsh 103-77. The Bolts beat Natrona County 100-55 and lost to Sheridan 120-55 and Kelly Walsh 132-49.
The Camels won seven of the 12 events in Casper, including five individual events and two relays.
Gallion won the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.60) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:45.71), Christensen won the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.58), Granat won the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.55) and Rehard won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.83).
Christensen, Rehard, Granat and Creary won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.84 and Rehard, Drube, Creary and Christensen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:57.40.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host Kelly Walsh for duals on Friday. The Camels and Bolts will swim at 4 p.m. at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
