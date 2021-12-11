The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season with a 46-28 loss to St. Thomas More of South Dakota on Saturday to finish out the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament at TBHS.
The game started out slow with the Bolts holding on to a 10-9 lead after the first quarter but the Cavaliers reclaimed the lead 22-16 going into the locker room at halftime. In the second half, St. Thomas More held Thunder Basin to just 12 points in the final to quarters while outscoring the Bolts 24-12 to close out the game.
Senior Gabby Mendoza and junior Joelie Spelts led the Bolts with nine points while junior Laney McCarty ended the game with eight.
The Bolts went into the season ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings but struggled on both sides of the ball during the season-opening tournament.
Thunder Basin will look to rebound next weekend at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Green River and Rock Springs. The Bolts will start the tournament Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.