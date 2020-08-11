Confidence has been a driving factor this season for the Gillette Roughriders, who thought this was their year to win the AA American Legion State Championship.
But on the final Sunday of the season, Post 42’s powerful bats were silenced and its star-studded pitching staff bested.
The Roughriders took on Cheyenne Post 6 for the second time of the state tournament in Rock Springs, needing two wins against their rival to win the state title. But the Sixers didn’t give Gillette a chance to get to a second game and rolled to an 8-1 win.
“It just wasn’t our day today. (We) didn’t really execute in all three areas, pitching, hitting and defense,” coach Nate Perleberg said. “It just wasn’t a great day for us. And on a championship day, it’s tough when things don’t go your way.”
The Roughriders were filled with confidence going into the elimination game. After losing to Cheyenne on Thursday, they bounced back with a 14-4 win over Casper. “(We) thought we were in a good place,” college returner Zach Brown said.
Brown added that overconfidence might’ve been a small issue, “but at the same time, you have to be confident in a game like that.”
One of the reasons for the confidence was that Cheyenne had burned through its top two pitchers Friday and the Roughriders thought they had the advantage on the mound, Brown said.
“We had dudes on the mound still and we thought they were shorthanded,” Brown said. “But we just didn’t make a couple plays today and it started piggybacking. It wasn’t a confidence issue. That’s just how the game goes sometimes.”
The loss was heart-wrenching in many ways, and one Perleberg said will stick with him and the rest of the players for a while.
One of the factors that caused the most pain was the unusual amount of upperclassmen on the team. With three juniors, eight seniors and two college returners, this was a Roughriders group that has played together for a long time.
There were tears and moments of reflection in the locker room after the game, said senior Hayden Sylte, who gave up four runs to start Sunday’s game.
It was the final time taking off the Roughriders jersey for several Gillette players, including Brown, Mason Powell and Tanner Richards.
“It was definitely a hard moment. I don’t know if it’s hit quite yet. But man, thinking about it, it makes you think about all the memories I’ve had in this program,” Brown said. “There’s been a lot of good times and I’m thankful for the opportunities the Roughriders program has given me.”
Along with the tears from the painful end to the season, there also were a lot of long hugs exchanged between players who might be coming back next year and those whose Roughriders careers are over.
“Giving hugs to everyone at the end was probably the worst part,” said Sylte, who told Powell that, “we both have a big future ahead of us and there’s more to life than baseball.”
Knowing that he was about to lose a great group of players and kids was just as painful for Perleberg as missing out on the season-long goal.
“This is a really tight-knit group of guys. They stand by each other, love each other and are truly a family on and off the field,” he said. “It’s tough when you’re together this much in the summer. That’s harder for me than losing, just knowing this experience is ending.”
The Roughriders didn’t finish the season the way they all expected. With the best pitching staff in the state and plenty of offense and defense to go with it, a state title was the goal since the team first found out a season was even going to happen.
But Gillette is still proud of what it accomplished, Brown and Sylte both said. Gillette finished 52-15 overall with three tournament wins.
“With everything going on in the world, to still have a baseball season made it so much better. It was a great summer with the guys,” Sylte said. “We won some big-time games, lost some big games. The one at the end is always a heartbreaker, but I’m definitely proud of what this team did this season.”
Powell said the bus ride home was a somber occasion at first. But by the time the Roughriders had reached Casper, most of the guys were sharing stories and soaking up the final bus ride of the summer.
