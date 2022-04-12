The Post 42 American Legion baseball team started the season with a big 14-3 win on the road Monday against Spearfish, South Dakota.
Gillette and Spearfish played one nine-inning game but the game finished in seven because of the 10-run mercy rule. The Roughriders out-hit Spearfish 11-7 and played error-free baseball defensively.
Gillette jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning and built on its lead with two more runs in the fourth. The Roughriders plated five more runs in the last two innings to seal the team's first win of the season.
Phillip Hatzenbuhler led the team with three RBIs at the plate. Jason Fink and Mason Means each drove in two runs and Cory Schilling, Riley Schilling, Aiden Petersen and Dominic Hecker knocked in one run apiece.
Leigton Holden earned the win on the mound with three earned runs on four hits and two strikeouts in two innings of work. Grayson Sargent allowed two hits and struck out four in two innings of relief.
Jamen Kolata also pitched two innings and allowed no runs on one hit and struck out three. Cory Schilling finished the game with two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh.
Gillette was scheduled to play its home-opener with Douglas, South Dakota, on Thursday but moved the game to May 9 because of weather. The Roughriders will host Sturgis, South Dakota, next Tuesday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
