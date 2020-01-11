Friday’s swim meet in Gillette was a small one, but it gave Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school swimmers a chance to compete against one of Class 4A’s top title contenders.
The Bolts and Camel boys faced off against the Laramie Plainsmen in a three-way meet, but couldn’t match up to their depth. Laramie beat the Bolts 109-67 and also took care of business against the Camels 102-60.
“(Laramie) has a lot more depth than us and have some really, really fast kids,” TBHS coach Jade Moser said. “But I do like when they come and I like to race them because it’s motivating for the kids.”
Moser liked what she saw from her team Friday and said many of her swimmers were competing in their “off events,” but there were still a couple of personal records.
While junior Caleb Carsrud was the team’s top point scorer, junior Gavin Peterson’s performance was what stood out for Moser.
He took seventh in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.79 seconds, which was a four-second improvement from his previous best. Peterson also placed fourth in 100 breaststroke.
“I still need to cut four more (seconds) to make state in that event, but I cut four just today, so I could probably do it,” Peterson said. “It was nice going from a 1:02 to a 58, especially because I was gone over Christmas, so I missed two weeks of practice and still cut four seconds off.”
Carsrud’s big individual performance started with a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.21 seconds and then he was second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.10.
Thunder Basin’s other winner Friday was sophomore Isaiah Haliburton and Laramie had a few of his biggest challengers for the state diving title this year.
Haliburton was aware of the challenge coming in, but still walked away with the win, scoring 251.35 points, three off his personal record, to beat Laramie’s Dylan Bressler’s 233.55.
“Today was actually one of the more stressful meets I’ve had. I was really nervous,” Haliburton said. “I know Laramie was at the top of their game, so I really wanted to pull away with the top spot today and I did just that.”
Landon Hoffmann was the other Bolt to scrape a top-two finish. He placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.53 and also added a few team points with a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.
“I’m happy. It’s good to see them still continuing to cut time midseason now that we’re kind of in the hardest parts of practice,” Moser said. “Right now, it’s almost more of a mental game. They’re tired and they’re sore and they’re getting up early again because school’s back. So I’m really happy with how we did.”
Camels finish with 3 winners
Campbell County and its team of six swimmers held up to Laramie about as well as it could.
“We had some really good races, got a couple new (qualifying) times and swam pretty well. I’m pretty happy with the day,” CCHS coach Phil Rehard said. “(Laramie) obviously has a lot more depth than we do and can pull out the dual meet win, but overall I thought we swam well.”
One of the swimmers who stood out the most to Rehard was senior Nate King. His win came in the 100-yard freestyle race, with a time of 52.25 seconds, while junior teammate Caden Morton finished right on his heels in 52.61 seconds.
King also posted a new state qualifying time in the 200 freestyle with a third-place finish. He was only 0.16 seconds out of second place, while Laramie standout Max DeYoung won the race by almost 10 seconds.
“I raced against one of their top guys, Max (DeYoung), and my goal was to stay with him,” King said. “I didn’t do it, but it motivated me to keep up with him. I definitely like racing against guys like that.”
Another big performer on the day was senior Corte Christensen, who posted a pair of individual wins. The first came in the 200 individual medley, where he clocked in at 2:14.31, and he also beat a small field in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.83.
The last winner for CCHS was Morton, who added a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke to go with his runner-up finish the 100 free. His winning time in the backstroke was 1:03.24.
Four of the six Camels are already qualified for state and Friday’s dual was an encouraging step forward even if they didn’t win.
“I had a fun time. It was a good meet. We all had pretty good times,” King said. “We have such a small team that it’s hard to compete against a team like (Laramie).”
The Camels couldn’t quite withstand Laramie’s firepower, but the tight-knit squad is still having plenty of fun.
“We get to spend so much time together and get to know each other. We get to joke around and no one’s feelings get hurt, because we’re super close,” King said.
