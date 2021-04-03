SOFTBALL
TBHS sweeps Wheatland in home doubleheader
The Thunder Basin High School softball team came away with two dominating wins over Wheatland Thursday night at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Bolts beat Wheatland 16-0 in the first game before winning 19-0 in the second game.
The first game counted as a conference matchup while the second game was a non-conference game. Overall, the wins bump the Bolts’ record to 3-0 in conference play and 5-1 on the season.
In game one, Thunder Basin jumped out to a big lead early, putting up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and scoring eight more in the second inning. After Wheatland was unable to score in the top of the third inning, the game ended by mercy rule.
Logan Brown led the way at the plate for the Bolts with two homeruns and four RBIs. Brooke Carroll and Lauren O’Loughlin added two RBIs.
On the mound, Jaci Piercy earned the win for the Bolts, throwing three innings of no-hit ball while striking out seven.
In the second game, Ella Partlow went off for three hits and six RBIs for Thunder Basin while Emma Kimberling and Brown added two RBIs apiece. Partlow also earned the win on the mound in three innings of work by striking out seven.
SOCCER
Camel boys and girls both lose to Sheridan
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team lost to Sheridan 3-1 at home while the Camel boys fell to the Broncs 2-0 in overtime on the road Thursday night.
While the Broncs ended up with the win, the Camel girls had 18 shots in the game compared to just six shots for Sheridan, CCHS girls coach Stephanie Stuber said. Despite the loss, Stuber said the team fought hard and played its best game so far this season.
Freshman goalie Onna Castellanos ended the game with three saves in net.
For the boys, the Camels ended regulation tied 0-0 with the Broncs before Sheridan was able to net two goals in the overtime period. Both the Camel boys and girls team fell to 1-3 on the season with Thursday’s losses.
Bolt girls beat Sheridan 5-0 to stay undefeated
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team remained perfect on the year with a 5-0 win over Sheridan Tuesday night at home. The win brings the Bolts to a 5-0 record on the season.
Sophomore Eagan Clark got the scoring started for Thunder Basin with a goal in the 16th minute, assisted by junior Alex Michael. Clark then assisted on the next goal in the 40th minute scored by senior Peyton Roswadovski.
Michael grew the Bolts’ lead to 3-0 with an unassisted goal in the 50th minute before Cena Carlson added another in the 67th minute off an assist by Macy Shomer.
Roswadovski capped off the scoring for Thunder Basin with her second goal in the 71st minute off an assist by Brooke Dunham.
Through the team’s first five games, the Bolt defense and the combination of freshman goaltender Morgan Shirley and junior goaltender Kendra Michael have yet to allow a goal while the team’s offense has outscored opponents 33-0.
Thunder Basin boys take down Sheridan 3-0
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team came away with a 3-0 conference win over Sheridan Tuesday afternoon at home.
Playing through a windy, cold afternoon, Sergey Pfiel started the scoring for the Bolts with a goal assisted by Caleb Howell in the 34th minute to give Thunder Basin a 1-0 lead going into halftime. After the break, Cody Shrum added another goal for the Bolts off a free kick in the 53rd minute.
Howell finished off the scoring for Thunder Basin with a big insurance goal just one minute later in the 54th minute, assisted by Damien Myers. After the win over Sheridan, the Bolts improved to 5-0 on the season.
Through the first five games, the Thunder Basin boys have yet to allow a goal and have outscored their opponents 17-0.
